Top buy & sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

The market fell for a second consecutive day last Friday, which was the first day of the November series. It ended a volatile session sharply lower, but managed to defend the psychological 10,000 level.

The Nifty 50 opened flat at 10,122.35, but corrected sharply to hit an intraday low of 10,004.55. The index made many attempts to hold 10,100 levels amid volatility, but failed and finally closed 94.90 points lower at 10,030.

The index formed a large bearish candle which resembles a 'Bearish Belt Hold' kind of pattern on the daily charts as well as weekly scale.

India VIX moved up by 3.21 percent to 19.57 levels. Volatility is not cooling off, which is concerning the market. It has to go down below 17-16 zones to rescue the bulls after the sharp cut of last two months.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 9,980.07, followed by 9,930.13. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,104.37 and then 10,178.73.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 24,421.05, down 396.40 points on October 26. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 24,258.83, followed by 24,096.57. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 24,677.63, followed by 24,934.17.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Sell United Breweries with a stop loss of Rs 1130, target of Rs 1080

Sell TCS with a stop loss of Rs 1820, target of Rs 1760

Sell IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1460, target of Rs 1410

Buy Adani Power with a stop loss of Rs 34, target of Rs 38

Buy Petronet LNG with a stop loss of Rs 213, target of Rs 228

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Torrent Pharma with stop loss at Rs 1600 and target of Rs 1680

Buy KPIT Tech with stop loss at Rs 210 and target of Rs 234

Buy Havells India with stop loss at Rs 590 and target of Rs 620

Sell Capital First with stop loss at Rs 455 and target of Rs 440

Sell Max Financial with stop loss at Rs 372 and target of Rs 351

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Adani Power with a stop loss of Rs 34.5 and target of Rs 38

Buy Ajanta Pharma with a stop loss below Rs 965 for target of Rs 1004

Buy MRF with a stop loss of Rs 62400 and target of Rs 63500

Sell United Breweries around Rs 1120 with stop loss of Rs 1140 for target of Rs 1085

