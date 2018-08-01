Top buy & sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

After opening lower the Nifty50 traded in a negative territory amid consolidation. The index managed to recoup losses in the last hour of trade to end at record closing high for the fourth consecutive session Tuesday as investors eyed the monetary policy committee's rate decision on August 1.

The index formed bullish candle on the daily charts, which also resembles a 'Hanging Man' kind of pattern on the daily charts.

The 50-share NSE Nifty opened lower at 11,311.05 and hit an intraday low of 11,267.75, but it managed to recoup morning losses in the last hour of trade and touched an intraday all-time high of 11,366. The index closed 37 points higher at 11,356.50. India VIX dropped 1.25 percent to 12.43. Overall lower volatility suggests bulls are holding the tight grip on the market.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,294.2, followed by 11,231.9. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,392.4 and 11,428.3.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 27,764.15, down 78.45 points on Tuesday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 27,663.94, followed by 27,563.67. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,851.84, followed by 27,939.47.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Bajaj Finserv with a stop loss of Rs 6900, target of Rs 7150

Buy ACC with a stop loss of Rs 1500, target of Rs 1585

Buy Radico Khaitan with a stop loss of Rs 430, target of Rs 456

Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1435, target of Rs 1480

Buy Adani Ports with a stop loss of Rs 395, target of Rs 412

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Bharat Forge with stop loss at Rs 630 and target of Rs 660

Buy Engineers India with stop loss at Rs 131 and target of Rs 142

Buy IndusInd Bank with stop loss at Rs 1970 and target of Rs 2045

Buy Manappuram Finance with stop loss at Rs 103.5 and target of Rs 112

Buy Nestle India with stop loss at Rs 10300 and target of Rs 10800

Sell NTPC with stop loss at Rs 158 and target of Rs 147

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Bharat Electronics with a stop loss of Rs 112.5 and target of Rs 124

Sell Dewan Housing Finance with a stop loss of Rs 612 and target of Rs 578

Buy Engineers India with a stop loss of Rs 131.4 and target of Rs 145

Buy Hindustan Zinc above Rs 283 with stop loss of Rs 277 and target of Rs 296

Buy Jai Corp with a stop loss of Rs 153 and target of Rs 180

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​