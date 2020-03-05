Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

With the coronavirus threat still looming over global markets, benchmark indices too logged in losses as Sensex ended 214 points or 0.55 percent lower at 38,409.48 while Nifty ended at 11,251 down 52 points.

Midcaps and smallcaps suffered more as their sectoral indices on BSE plunged 2.53 percent and 2.83 percent, respectively.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 11,103.27, followed by 10,955.53. If the index moves up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,377.67 and 11,504.33.

Nifty Bank closed 1.79 percent down at 28,653.70. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 28,094.7, followed by 27,535.7. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 29,243.2 and 29,832.7.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Dr Reddy's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 3100, target of Rs 3220

Buy Pidilite Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1560, target of Rs 1610

Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1830, target of Rs 1900

Sell TVS Motor with a stop loss of Rs 410, target of Rs 395

Sell Century Textiles with a stop loss of Rs 504, target of Rs 480

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Asian Paints with stop loss at Rs 1825 and target of Rs 1890

Buy Pidilite Industries with stop loss at Rs 1540 and target of Rs 1645

Buy Voltas with stop loss at Rs 670 and target of Rs 710

Sell Cholamandalam Investment with stop loss at Rs 301 and target of Rs 289

Mitesh Thakkar of miteshthakkar.com

Sell Equitas Holdings around Rs 105.5 with stop loss of Rs 108.25 for target of Rs 99

Buy Lupin with a stop loss of Rs 654.5 for target of Rs 685

Buy Dabur India with a stop loss of Rs 509 for target of Rs 525

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​