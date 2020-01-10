App
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2020 08:38 AM IST

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitesh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com recommends buying Interglobe Aviation with target at Rs 1450 and stop loss at Rs 1385 and Reliance Industries with target at Rs 1575 and stop loss at Rs 1532.

Sensex ended 635 points, or 1.55 percent, higher at 41,452.35, while Nifty50 closed 191 points, or 1.58 percent, up at 12,215.90. The rally was broad-based as the BSE Midcap (up 1.51 percent) and Smallcap (up 1.55 percent) indices rose in sync with the benchmarks.

Nifty formed a bullish candle on the daily chart. After showing a promising upside bounce from the lows in the last session, Nifty formed a long bull candle with a gap up opening and closed near the highs.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 12,157.6, followed by 12,099.3. If the index continues moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 12,249.1 and 12,282.3.

Close

Nifty Bank closed 2.29 percent up at 32,092.40. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 31,782.16, followed by 31,471.93. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 32,287.66 and 32,482.93.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 189, target of Rs 203

Buy JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 274, target of Rs 288

Buy Voltas with a stop loss of Rs 679, target of Rs 700

Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 640, target of Rs 665

Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1540, target of Rs 1575

Mitesh Thakkar of miteshthakkar.com

Buy DLF with a stop loss of Rs 232.9 for target of Rs 250

Buy L&T Finance Holdings with a stop loss below Rs 120.5 for target of Rs 129

Buy PFC above Rs 120.5 with stop loss of Rs 118 for target of Rs 126

Sell Britannia Industries below Rs 2984 with stop loss of Rs 3011 for target of Rs 2920

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy Interglobe Aviation with target at Rs 1450 and stop loss at Rs 1385

Buy Reliance Industries with target at Rs 1575 and stop loss at Rs 1532

Buy United Spirits with target at Rs 605 and stop loss at Rs 580

Buy Mahindra & Mahindra with target of Rs 550 and stop loss at Rs 535

DisclaimerThe views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

First Published on Jan 10, 2020 08:35 am

