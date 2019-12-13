Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitesh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term

The Indian market closed in the green for the second consecutive day on December 12 as investor sentiment got a boost from positive global sentiment and government's move to ease pressure from the country's shadow banks.

Sensex closed 169 points, or 0.42 percent, higher at 40,581.71 while Nifty shut shop at 11,971.80, with a gain of 62 points, or 0.52 percent.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 11935.37, followed by 11898.93. If the index continues moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 12006.87 and 12041.93.

Nifty Bank closed 1.31 percent up at 31,665.45. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 31,441.2, followed by 31,217. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 31,800.5 and 31,935.6.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 168, target of Rs 180

Buy Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 412, target of Rs 430

Buy Tata Global Beverage with a stop loss of Rs 318, target of Rs 334

Buy State Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 315, target of Rs 332

Buy Cholamandalam Investment with a stop loss of Rs 309, target of Rs 323

Mitesh Thakkar of miteshthakkar.com

Buy Eicher Motors with a stop loss of Rs 21700 for target of Rs 22400

Buy Manappuram Finance with a stop loss of Rs 169 for target of Rs 182

Buy SAIL above Rs 40 with stop loss of Rs 39 for target of Rs 42.5

Sell Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 709 for target of Rs 688

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy Indiabuls Housing Finance with target at Rs 320 and stop loss at Rs 275

Buy NMDC with target at Rs 120 and stop loss at Rs 112

Buy SRF with target at Rs 3400 and stop loss at Rs 3265

Buy Voltas with target at Rs 715 and stop loss at Rs 686