Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitesh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term

Equity market closed in the red again on February 13, snapping the winning run of the last two consecutive sessions on account of weak domestic and global cues as the rise in new cases of coronavirus epidemic weighed on the market sentiment globally.

Sensex ended the day with a loss of 106 points, or 0.26 percent, at 41,459.79 while Nifty finished at 12,174.65, down 27 points, or 0.22 percent.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 12134.43, followed by 12094.17. If the index continues moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 12220.33 and 12265.97.

Nifty Bank closed 0.83 percent down at 31,230.25. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 31,057.4, followed by 30,884.6. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 31,526.2 and 31,822.2.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Titan Company with a stop loss of Rs 1285, target of Rs 1340

Buy State Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 320, target of Rs 345

Sell Aurobindo Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 532, target of Rs 510

Sell Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 446, target of Rs 430

Sell Raymond with a stop loss of Rs 606, target of Rs 580

Mitesh Thakkar of miteshthakkar.com

Buy Titan Company with a stop loss of Rs 1280 for target of Rs 1340

Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 784 for target of Rs 820

Sell NMDC with a stop loss of Rs 113 for target of Rs 104

Buy Castrol India with a stop loss of Rs 153.9 for target of Rs 164

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy Infosys with target at Rs 810 and stop loss at Rs 785

Buy Torrent Pharma with target at Rs 2150 and stop loss at Rs 2060

Sell IndusInd Bank with target at Rs 1220 and stop loss at Rs 1254

Sell Tata Steel with target at Rs 428 and stop loss at Rs 450

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​