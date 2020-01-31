App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2020 08:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitesh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying Chambal Fertilizers with a stop loss of Rs 175, target of Rs 190 and Muthoot Finance with a stop loss of Rs 768, target of Rs 790.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Sensex closed 285 points, or 0.69 percent, lower at 40,913.82, while Nifty settled with a loss of 94 points, or 0.77 percent, down at 12,035.80.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,980.83, followed by 11,925.87. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out for are 12,120.53 and 12,205.27.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 30,647.40, down 0.74 percent. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 30,475.97, followed by 30,304.54. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 30,864.17 and 31,080.93.

Close

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

related news

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Chambal Fertilizers with a stop loss of Rs 175, target of Rs 190

Buy Muthoot Finance with a stop loss of Rs 768, target of Rs 790

Sell Piramal Enterprises with a stop loss of Rs 1585, target of Rs 1540

Sell Aurobindo Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 486, target of Rs 470

Sell RBL Bank with a stop loss of Rs 326, target of Rs 310

Mitesh Thakkar of miteshthakkar.com

Sell CESC below Rs 715 with stop loss of Rs 730 for target of Rs 685

Buy ICICI Prudential with a stop loss of Rs 516 and target of Rs 534

Sell IDFC First Bank with a stop loss of Rs 42 for target of Rs 38

Buy IPCA Labs with a stop loss of Rs 1250 for target of Rs 1325

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy Larsen & Toubro with target at Rs 1400 and stop loss at Rs 1350

Sell Coal India with target at Rs 180 and stop loss at Rs 190

Sell Glenmark Pharma with target at Rs 300 and stop loss at Rs 330

Sell YES Bank with target at Rs 35 and stop loss at Rs 41

DisclaimerThe views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 31, 2020 08:41 am

tags #Stocks Views #video

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.