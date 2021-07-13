Top 10 things to know before the market opens

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening for the index in India with a 118 points gain.

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 15,628.53, followed by 15,564.47. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 15,772.93 and 15,853.27.

BSE Sensex fell 13.50 points to 52,372.69, while the Nifty50 rose 2.80 points to 15,692.60 and formed bearish candle on the daily charts as the closing was lower than opening levels.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Wall Street's main indexes rose on Monday, with the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 hitting record highs as investors awaited the start of the second-quarter earnings season and a batch of economic data to gauge the next leg of the equity market.

Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 67.40 points, or 0.19%, at 34,937.56, the S&P 500 was up 8.20 points, or 0.19%, at 4,377.75 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 10.22 points, or 0.07%, at 14,712.14.

Asian Markets

Shares in Asia-Pacific were higher in Tuesday morning trade as investors awaited the release of China's trade data for June.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan gained 0.75% in morning trade while the Topix index advanced 0.72%. South Korea's Kospi climbed 0.6%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening for the index in India with a 118 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 15,806 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

RBI issues scheme for retailers to invest in Government securities

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on July 12 issued the ‘RBI Retail Direct’ scheme, which is a one-stop solution to facilitate investment in Government Securities by individual investors. Under this, retail investors (individuals) will have the facility to open and maintain the ‘Retail Direct Gilt Account’ (RDG Account) with RBI, the central bank said.

Also, the RDG Account can be opened through an ‘Online portal’ provided for the purpose of the scheme, it said. The ‘Online portal’ will also give the registered users facilities like access to primary issuance of Government securities, access to NDS-OM, the RBI said, adding, the date of commencement of the scheme will be announced at a later date.

PE investment inflows into real estate in 2021 Q2 decline by 54% compared to Q1: Report

Private equity investment inflows into the real estate sector stood at $2.7 billion during the first half but the second quarter of 2021 saw an investment of $865 million which is a 54 percent decline from the previous quarter, as per the latest report by Savills India, a global property consultancy firm.

As per the report, commercial office assets remained the frontrunner during Q2 2021, garnering about 40 percent share of the investment pie. This is on the back of the resilience displayed by the investable grade office assets, reflected in the successful listing and operations of the three REITs in India.

Mobikwik files DRHP for Rs 1,900 crore IPO

Online payments firm MobiKwik has filed its draft documents to raise Rs 1,900 crore via a public offering, the latest among a slew of internet companies wanting to list on stock exchanges. About Rs 1,500 crore will be primary share sales while up to Rs 400 crore will be secondary share sales where existing investors can sell their stake.

Jana Small Finance Bank gets Sebi approval to go ahead with IPO

Jana Small Finance Bank has received markets regulator Sebi's go-ahead to raise funds through an initial share-sale. The initial public offering (IPO) comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 700 crore and an offer for sale of up to 92,53,659 shares by existing shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

Those selling shares in the offer for sale include Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company, Hero Enterprise Partner Ventures, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Enam Securities, North Haven Private Equity Asia Platinum Pte Ltd, QRG Enterprises and Tree Line Asia Master Fund (Singapore) Pte Ltd.

Results on July 13

Mindtree, Tata Metaliks, Deccan Health Care, Gagan Gases, Shree Ganesh Remedies, TPI India, and WS Industries will release quarterly earnings on July 13.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 745.97 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 447.42 crore in the Indian equity market on July 12, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Seven stocks - Granules India, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Vodafone Idea, NALCO, NMDC, Punjab National Bank, and SAIL - are under the F&O ban for July 13. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies