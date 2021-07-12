RBI issues scheme for retailers to invest in Government securities

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on July 12 issued the ‘RBI Retail Direct’ scheme, which is a one-stop solution to facilitate investment in Government Securities by individual investors.

Under this, retail investors (individuals) will have the facility to open and maintain the ‘Retail Direct Gilt Account’ (RDG Account) with RBI, the central bank said.

Also, the RDG Account can be opened through an ‘Online portal’ provided for the purpose of the scheme, it said.

The ‘Online portal’ will also give the registered users facilities like access to primary issuance of Government securities, access to NDS-OM, the RBI said, adding, the date of commencement of the scheme will be announced at a later date.

As part of continuing efforts to increase retail participation in government

securities, ‘the RBI Retail Direct’ facility was announced in the Statement of Developmental and Regulatory Policies on 5 February, 2021.

This was intended at improving ease of access by retail investors through online access to the government securities market – both primary and secondary - along with the facility to open their gilt

securities account (‘Retail Direct’) with the RBI.

Government bonds are debt instruments issued by the Reserve Bank of India, on behalf of the Central Government. The state governments also raise money by issuing such instruments; those are called State-Development loans.

G-secs come in varying tenures; from 6 months to up to 40 years. Interest is generally paid twice a year and taxable at your income-tax slab rates. The 10-year government security bond yield is a widely tracked number by market participants to assess the long term interest rate movement in the economy. It is typically referred to as a benchmark security. The 10-year g-sec current yield is 6.11 per cent.

With the new RBI scheme, retail investors will now be able to buy any of these bonds, directly from the primary and secondary market. G-secs are backed by the central government and do not carry any credit risk.