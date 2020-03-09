App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 09, 2020 12:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Time to buy? Wait for market to consolidate for at least 3 days: Atul Suri

A lot of stocks are looking attractive but I will wait for some stability. I would wait for some more consolidation in which 3-day low does not get violated.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty50 hit a fresh 52-week low on March 9 but experts feel that it may not be the time to buy stocks just yet.

In an exclusive interview with CNBC-Tv18, Atul Suri, Founder & CEO, Marathon Trends – PMS said that he would wait for the market to at least consolidate for three days.

“A lot of stocks are looking attractive but I will wait for some stability. I would wait for some more consolidation in which 3-day low does not get violated,” says Suri.

Close

“The crisis is not about India. The big problem was the sharp fall seen in US Bond Yields due to coronavirus fears, and the overnight development in crude oil added more weight. Hence, the fall in Nifty is largely due to what is happening in the globe,” said Suri.

related news

Suri feels that the world economy is witnessing a domino effect and Indian markets too have fallen victim to it. Global markets are oversold and he doesn’t think anyone has a full understanding of the impact of Coronavius & the crude war.

Technically, Nifty50 broke below a crucial support at 10,600 levels where we bounced back after income tax cut, and corporate tax cut. Below 10,600, the next big support is placed at 10,100, suggest Suri.

The issue is not with India, it is more global. Indian markets will bounce back once the global economy stabalises. Remember, at this point, the price of the stocks is not the value of the underlying, it is more case of liquidity or domino effect, explains Suri.

The fall on Monday is largely weighed down by a fall in crude oil prices. "Crude oil fall has an impact on other asset classes. The sell-off could be led by ETF which might not be India specific," said Suri. A lot of strategies exist globally which have inter asset classes linkages, he explains.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 9, 2020 12:51 pm

tags #Atul Suri #coronavirus #Crude oil #ETF #Marathon Trends

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.