This portfolio manager evaluates companies based on ‘Core 4 framework’ to create wealth

What are your expectations from the Budget 2020 with respect to the PMS industry, and markets?



While all efforts from the government have been in the direction of reviving the supply side, but the market is keenly looking forward to the Budget in order to provide a boost in demand and revive the economic sentiments.We expect that the government may increase spending towards capex, rural housing, rural economy and water projects.

This is likely to provide a fillip to stocks operating in this space.If we look around we see shopping malls been built, metro work progressing, governments thrust towards food security, providing clean water, improving the sub-optimal soil levels for a better quality of produce for Indians.

We believe that the government will continue to spend in these areas and which will, in turn, benefit these sectors.

As an industry participant, we feel the PMS industry is at the cusp of transformation. With proposed regulatory changes, once implemented will enhance transparency and reinstate further investor confidence in the industry, which will help the industry to grow multifold in days to come.

As a fund manager, how do you pick and choose stocks for investment? What are the key metrics you look for before pressing buy or a sell button?

We evaluate companies based on our Core 4 framework. The Core 4 Framework is an integrated approach that covers The Quality of Business, Valuations, Sentiments, and Themes.

Each of these factors is equally important and this may be considered as our key philosophy for the selection of stocks. The philosophy helps to make rational decisions and keep us on track.