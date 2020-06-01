These lucky 7 midcaps turned largecaps in the last one year; time to buy?

Luck seems to have run out for most investors in the last one year but there are few lucky stocks which stood the test of time amid sharp sell-off seen in 2020 which pushed D-Street into a bear market.

For reference, we have used stocks with a market capitalisation of over Rs 20,000 crore as largecaps, and midcaps stocks are those which have a market capitalisation of Rs 5,000-20,000 crore.

There are as many seven erstwhile midcap stocks which are now trading with a market capitalisation of more than Rs 20,000 crore. These include Abbott India, Adani Green, Ipca Lab, Tata Consumer, Jubilant FoodWorks, PI Industries, and Whirlpool Of India Ltd.

Abbott India and Adani Green Energy rallied more than 100 percent in the last one year while the rest rose between 20-70 percent since May 2019, data from AceEquity showed.

The next big question in front of investors is – will the momentum continue in these stocks or should investors book profits?

Most of the stocks are potential leaders in their own sector and the rally could continue in these stocks for the next year as well, suggest experts. Most of them could well give double-digit returns, they said.

“The stocks mentioned have outperformed in the last year one year and selectively we believe stocks like Abbott, Ipca Labs, Jubilant Food works and Tata Consumer are the potential outperformers as they are being leaders in respective categories of products in their sectors,” Vikas Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities told Moneycontrol.

“Pharma and Consumer sector continues to be our favourites and they have been the leaders of the current up move in the last few weeks of the up move from lower levels,” he said.

Jain further added that the stocks are trading near their 52-week highs but we remain positive and any decline should be used to add longs for the long term. We expect the stocks to deliver returns of 18-23 percent return over the next one year.

Largecaps to Midcaps:

There are as many as 38 erstwhile largecap stocks which fell below the market capitalisation of Rs 20,000 crore compared to the year-ago period in May. These include Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, M&M Financial Services, BHEL, IDFC First Bank, etc. among others.

Most of the stocks which have fallen below the market capitalisation of more than Rs 20,000 crore compared to the year-ago period are from financials as well as NBFC space along with autos.