App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 30, 2019 11:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Technical Analysis: Deciding trailing exit levels using ATR technical indicator

The ATR indicator moves up and down as price moves in an asset become larger or smaller. The ATR describes how much a stock typically moves over the course of the day.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Shabbir Kayyumi

Average true range (ATR) is a volatility indicator originally developed by J. Welles Wilder, Jr. for commodities. It indicates how much an asset moves over a given time frame. The indicator aids in the placement of orders and can be used as a trailing stop loss. The average true range is an N-day smoothed moving average (SMMA) of the true range values. Default value is taken as a 14-period. Wilder proposed ATR in his 1978 book, New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems.

What is an ‘Average True Range (ATR)’?

The ATR indicator moves up and down as price moves in an asset become larger or smaller. The ATR describes how much a stock typically moves over the course of the day. The indicator does not provide an indication of price trend, simply the degree of price volatility. This Volatility measure is used to improve order placement and market analysis.

ATR

Shabbir Kayyumi
Shabbir Kayyumi
Head of Technical & Derivative Research|Narnolia Financial Advisors

Day traders can use this information for plotting profit targets and determining whether a trade should be taken on.

Construction of ATR Indicator

The true range indicator is taken as the greatest of the following: current high less the current low, the absolute value of the current high less the previous close and the absolute value of the current low less the previous close. The average true range is then a moving average, generally using 14 days, of the true ranges.

ATR

Important features and Uses of ATR Indicator

Uninspiring moves can be accompanied by relatively narrow ranges. As such, ATR can be used to validate the enthusiasm behind a move or breakout.

A bullish reversal with an increase in ATR would show strong buying pressure and reinforce the reversal.

A bearish support break with an increase in ATR would show strong selling pressure and reinforce the support break.

The volatility and ATR of the markets is always changing.

Stock moves from a period of low volatility to high volatility (and vice versa).

Average True Range is a continuously plotted line and usually kept below the main price chart window. The way to interpret the Average True Range is that the higher the ATR value, then the higher the level of volatility.

The look back period to use for the ATR is at the trader's discretion; however 14 days is the most common parameter used.

ATR can be used with varying periods (daily, weekly, intraday etc.) however daily is typically the period used.

Stock experiencing a high level of volatility has a higher ATR, and a low volatility stock has a lower ATR.

The indicator does not indicate the price direction; rather it is used primarily to measure volatility caused by gaps and limit up or down moves.

The ATR is fairly simple to calculate and only needs historical price data.

It is possible to use the ATR approach to position sizing that accounts for an individual trader's own willingness to accept risk as well as the volatility of the underlying market

Trading & ATR

ATR & Trailing Stop Loss

A trailing stop loss is a way to exit a trade. Assume you take a long trade and the price is rising as you expect. A trailing stop loss gets you out if the price drops by a certain amount. In other words, it reduces risk or locks in a profit as the price moves in your favour. ATR is commonly used as a trailing stop loss. At the time of the trade, look at the current ATR reading. Place a stop loss at a multiple of the ATR. Two is common multiple, meaning you place a stop loss at 2 x ATR below the entry price if buying, or 2 x ATR above the entry price if shorting.

ATR

The stop loss only moves to reduce risk or lock in a profit. If long, and the price moves favorably, continue to move the stop loss to 2 x ATR below the price. The stop loss only ever moves up, not down. Once it is moved up, it stays there until it can be moved up again, or the trade is closed as a result of the price dropping to hit the trailing stop loss level. The same process works for short trades. The stop loss is only moved down.

The use of the ATR is commonly used as an exit method that can be applied no matter how the entry decision is made. One popular technique is known as the "chandelier exit" and was developed by Chuck LeBeau. The chandelier exit places a trailing stop under the highest high the stock reached since you entered the trade. The distance between the highest high and the stop level is defined as some multiple times the ATR.

Use in Position Sizing

Apart from being a trend strength gauge, ATR serves as an element of position sizing in financial trading. Current ATR value (or a multiple of it - x) can be used as the size of the potential adverse movement (stop-loss distance) when calculating the trade volume based on trader's risk tolerance. In this case, ATR provides a self-adjusting risk limit dependent on the market volatility for strategies without a fixed stop-loss placement.

A less volatile market has a larger trading position in comparison to a more volatile market in a portfolio.

Explosive breakout & ATR

Steps to follow to find out explosive breakout trades using ATR

Wait for volatility to reach at lows (on the weekly timeframe)

Identify the range during this time period

Trade the break of the range

ATR

Traders should use the MFI in conjunction with other technical indicators to maximize their odds of success.

The author is Head - Technical & Derivative Research at Narnolia Financial Advisors Ltd.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
First Published on Mar 30, 2019 11:39 am

tags #technical analysis

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

World Idli Day: Shashi Tharoor Joins Twitter in Celebrating India's Fa ...

ZF Signs Agreement to Acquire WABCO for $7 Billion

Unhappy with Tharoor’s ‘Squeamish’ Tweet, Left-backed Fishermen ...

Amitabh Bachchan Applauds Ranveer Singh for Flaunting Retro Fashion

Bihar Board Inter Result 2019: Class 12 Intermediate Result Releases T ...

Winston Churchill's Policies Caused the 1943 Bengal Famine, Says New S ...

Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2019 LIVE: BSEB to Announce Intermediate S ...

Wrestling to Get Nishads in Court, Akhilesh Throws a New Dice; Fields ...

Bihar Board 12th Inter Result 2019: Class 12 Inter Scores to be Releas ...

PM's Mission Shakti address didn't violate model code of conduct: Elec ...

Government to borrow Rs 4.42 lakh crore in H1 FY2019-20: Economic affa ...

Hard to create a narrative that is different from the truth: CEA defen ...

Analysis: CPM manifesto attempts to sell old socialist wine in new bot ...

Trade ministry proposes delaying retaliatory tariffs on US goods

Trade optimism helps Wall Street open higher on last day of quarter

Sensex, Nifty gain 1% this week: Indiabulls Housing Finance surges 18% ...

Sensex, Nifty set to clock double-digit gains in FY19: Top gainers and ...

Gold gains as dollar dips; palladium pares losses

India, US underline need for Pakistan to take ‘meaningful, irreversi ...

LS polls: Dismantling politico-criminal nexus difficult until parties ...

Super Deluxe director Thiagarajan Kumararaja on bringing Vijay Sethupa ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

Digvijaya Singh apologises to govt employees for mistakes from 15 year ...

India Open 2019: Parupalli Kashyap nurses Olympic-size hope as he face ...

Rahul Gandhi's promise on ease of doing business is election rhetoric ...

How to read anthologies, and learn about the adult world through Guy d ...

Best Smart TV deals under Rs 20,000 (2019): Mi LED Smart TV 4A Pro to ...

Sonakshi Sinha ‘khamosh’ no more on dad Shatrughan Sinha’s BJP e ...

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri win the Most Stylish Couple as Sonakshi Sinha ...

The mad house at News18's REEL Awards . . .

Lilly Singh is a true Superwoman for tackling bisexuality in a video b ...

Romeo Akbar Walter: John Abraham's star power will captivate you in th ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt, Aparshakti Khurrana dressed ...

Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Leone, Sanya Malhotra bring the house down as Ind ...

TV's Juhi Parmar gets candid about her Near Death Experience at a part ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.