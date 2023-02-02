English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Taking Stock | Sensex rises 224 points, Nifty ends flat in a volatile session

    The sell-off in Adani group companies intensified, with most stocks hitting the lower circuit. ITC, Britannia Industries, IndusInd Bank, HUL and Infosys were among the biggest gainers on the Nifty

    Rakesh Patil
    February 02, 2023 / 04:30 PM IST

    Indian equity benchmarks ended mixed in yet another volatile session on February 2 despite the budget, presented a dayÂ earlier, being hailed as growth-oriented, as the selloff in Adani group stocks continued to roil the market.

    The 30-pack Sensex gained 224.16 points, or 0.38 percent, to close at 59,932.24, while the broader Nifty was down six points, or 0.03 percent, at 17,610.40.

    The market opened lower, with the Nifty slipping below 17,500 but recovered soon after and traded flat for most part of the session. Last hour buying, however, helped the Sensex to cross 60,000 and close near the level.

    "Despite a growth-oriented budget, drop in crude prices and upside in the global market, the domestic market is not able to gain because of the Adani saga having a ripple impact on the investors," saidÂ Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

    IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex59,932.24224.16 +0.38%
    Nifty 5017,610.40-5.90 -0.03%
    Nifty Bank40,669.30156.30 +0.39%
    Nifty 50 17,610.40 -5.90 (-0.03%)
    Thu, Feb 02, 2023
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    ITC378.6017.20 +4.76%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    Adani Enterpris1,565.25-570.10 -26.70%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty FMCG45981.601023.30 +2.28%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Metal5908.20-268.85 -4.35%