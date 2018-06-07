Stocks in the news: Syndicate Bank, Kwality, Videocon Industries, Capital First, Quess Corp

Here are stocks that are in news today:

Ex-Split: Lumax Auto Technologies - From Rs 10 to Rs 2

Syndicate Bank plans to raise Rs 5K cr via securities

Aditya Birla Fashion: The Board of Directors of the company approved the allotment of 5,843 fully paid-up Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each.

Quess Corp approved sale of 74% equity shareholding held in Inticore VJP Advance Systems

Kwality board meeting on June 20 to consider and approve proposal for buyback of securities and/or bonus issue of securities

Kirloskar to hike power genset prices by 5-8%

Capital First's debenture committee approved issue of NCD worth Rs 50 crore on private placement basis

Essel Propack - Record date for bonus issue is June 21

Lemon Tree signed License agreement for 104 room property at Gwalior

NCLT Admits Videocon Industries Case For Insolvency Proceedings

Tech Mahindra: Company appoints Harshvendra Soin as Chief People Officer

ICICI Bank clarified that the bank is yet to receive copy of NCLT order

Sadbhav Infra approves issue of NCD worth Rs 190 crore on private placement basis and raising of funds via securities of Rs 3000 crore

Aksh Optifibre receives show cause notice from SEBI pertaining to GDR issue

Hatsun Agro's rights issue to open on June 14 and issue price fixed at Rs 555 per share

CRISIL downgraded its ratings on the bank loan facilities of Speciality Restaurants to CRISIL A-/Negative/CRISIL A2+ from CRISIL A/Negative/CRISIL Al.

KDDL board meeting on June 11 to consider the proposal of raising funds by way of issue of equity shares through preferential issue/QIP

Goldstone Infratech launched its new Electric Feeder Bus eBuzz k6

UK regulator slaps Rs8 crore fine on London branch of Canara Bank - Mint