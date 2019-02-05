Stocks in the news: PNB, Future Retail, RCom, SRF, Lakshmi Machine Works, Bharat Financial

Stocks in news

Results on February 5: Tech Mahindra, Punjab National Bank, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, DLF, GAIL (India), ACC, BHEL, Marico, IDFC First Bank, Apollo Tyres, Prataap Snacks, Aditya Birla Capital, Suven Life Sciences, Blue Star, Tube Investments of India, Future Enterprises, Future Enterprises, Praxis Home Retail, Inspirisys Solutions, Aspinwall & Company, AksharChem India, Adlabs Entertainment, Hitech Corporation, Fairchem Speciality, IZMO, Lotus Eye Hospital, Snowman Logistics, Spice Mobility, Pressman Advertising, Piramal Phytocare, Tata Chemicals, Sutlej Textiles, SEL Manufacturing Company, Arshiya, V-Mart Retail, Rossell India, Uttam Galva Steels, Usha Martin, Trent, Bombay Dyeing, Birla Corporation, Jai Corp, HCL Infosystems, Torrent Power, Jai Balaji Industries, De Nora India, GeeCee Ventures, Allied Digital Services, Tata Global Beverages, Asahi Songwon Colors, Symphony, LT Foods, Trigyn Technologies, Oswal Agro Mills, DPSC, Century Plyboards (India), Hotel Rugby, Oswal Chemicals & Fertilizers, United Bank of India, JBF Industries, Ador Welding, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, Kamat Hotels, Dish TV India, Reliance Infrastructure, PTL Enterprises, Alkali Metals, INOX Leisure, Timken India, Indian Card Clothing Company, Sobha, CESC, RPG Life Sciences, Brigade Enterprises

Coal India: Board approved the proposal for purchase of company's equity shares up to 4,46,80,850 at a price of Rs 235 apiece payable in cash for an aggregate consideration up to Rs 1,050 crore.

IRB Infrastructure Q3: Profit rises to Rs 218.9 crore versus Rs 207.3 crore; revenue increases to Rs 1,788.5 crore versus Rs 1,296.2 crore YoY.

Balrampur Chini Mills Q3: Profit jumps to Rs 120.32 crore versus Rs 61.42 crore; revenue falls to Rs 940.91 crore versus Rs 1,001.91 crore YoY.

Novartis India Q3: Profit dips to Rs 12.87 crore versus Rs 18.74 crore; revenue falls to Rs 135.62 crore versus Rs 156.1 crore YoY.

NRB Bearings Q3: Profit rises to Rs 26.75 crore versus Rs 21.28 crore; revenue increases to Rs 242.6 crore versus Rs 207.3 crore YoY.

Future Retail Q3: Profit rises to Rs 201.43 crore versus Rs 183.14 crore; revenue jumps to Rs 5,301 crore versus Rs 4,693.4 crore YoY.

Bharat Financial Inclusion: Company assigned a pool of receivables of an aggregate value of Rs 751.19 crore to one of the largest private sector banks on a Direct Assignment basis. With this transaction, the company has completed Direct Assignment transactions worth Rs 5,448.40 crore in FY19.

Lakshmi Machine Works Q3: Profit rises to Rs 62.38 crore versus Rs 56.34 crore; revenue jumps to Rs 647.9 crore versus Rs 542.42 crore YoY.

Future Retail: Board approved too issue and allot upto 3,96,03,960 warrants convertible into 3,96,03,960 equity shares of Rs 2 each at a premium of Rs 503 per share aggregating to Rs 1999.99 crore Future Coupons Limited (promoter group entity) on a preferential basis.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank Q3: Loss widens to Rs 373.5 crore versus loss Rs 39.2 crore; net interest income falls to Rs 138.8 crore versus Rs 219.67 crore YoY.

Reliance Naval and Engineering Q3: Loss at Rs 371.6 crore versus loss Rs 166.31 crore; revenue falls to Rs 52.06 crore versus Rs 54 crore YoY.

IL&FS Transportation Networks: Interest due and payable on February 4 on the NCDs was not paid to the debenture holders due to insufficient funds.

SREI Infrastructure Finance Q3: Profit falls to Rs 91.56 crore versus Rs 118.85 crore; revenue rises to Rs 1,621.11 crore versus Rs 1,543.90 crore YoY.

Kilitch Drugs India: Shailesh Mirgal has resigned from the post of Chief Financial Officer of the company.

SRF Q3: Consolidated profit rises to Rs 165.71 crore versus Rs 131.22 crore; revenue jumps to Rs 1,964 crore versus Rs 1,397 crore YoY.

Reliance Communications: Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) cancels Rs 2,000 crore demand on company and asked Department of Telecommunication to return Rs 2,000 crore bank guarantee to company.

Godrej Agrovet Q3: Consolidated profit declines to Rs 48.56 crore versus Rs 57.90 crore; revenue rises to Rs 1,454.11 crore versus Rs 1,220.66 crore YoY.

Greaves Cotton Q3: Profit falls to Rs 42.71 crore versus Rs 55.61 crore; revenue rises to Rs 506.46 crore versus Rs 447.3 crore YoY.

Ashok Leyland: Company acquired 4,50,005 shares, constituting 11.25 percent in the paid-up share capital of Ashley Aviation. Consequent to the said acquisition, the company's shareholding in AAL stands increased from 88.75 percent to 100 percent making it a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.

Titagarh Wagons Q3: Profit rises to Rs 5.9 crore versus Rs 3.92 crore; revenue rises to Rs 216.3 crore versus Rs 87.15 crore YoY.

KEI Industries Q3: Profit rises to Rs 48.39 crore versus Rs 39 crore; revenue increases to Rs 1,087.5 crore versus Rs 888.66 crore YoY.

HEG: Gulshan Kumar Sakhuja will be designated as Chief Financial Officer of the company. OP Ajmera, who has been working as Chief Executive Officer of Bhilwara Energy Limited Since 2011, will take additional responsibility of being group Chief Financial Officer. Manish Gulati, Chief Marketing Officer, will now be re-designated as Chief Operating Officer & Chief Marketing Officer of the company.

Reliance Communications: Company moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) for withdrawal of its appeal, to pursue the resolution plan through National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) process. NCLAT directed Ericsson to file its reply in the matter by February 8, 2019.

Bulk Deals on February 4

Amber Enterprises (I): GMO Emerging Domestic Opportunities Fund sold 3,46,788 shares of the company at Rs 680.08 per share on the NSE.

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Mandhana Retail Ventures: Company will announce its October-December quarter earnings on February 13.

Titagarh Wagons: Company will hold Conference Call to discuss its Q3FY19 financial performance, to be organized by B&K Securities, on February 5.

Eveready Industries India: Company will announce its October-December quarter earnings on February 14.

Bombay Rayon Fashions: Company will announce its October-December quarter earnings on February 14.

CESC Ventures: Company will announce its October-December quarter earnings on February 11.

Everest Kanto Cylinder: Company will announce its October-December quarter earnings on February 11.

Shriram Transport Finance Company: Company's officials will be meeting HSBC Global Asset Management UK in Mumbai on February 5.

Nestle India: Company will announce its October-December quarter earnings on February 14.

Asahi India Glass: Company will announce its October-December quarter earnings on February 12.

GE T&D India: Company will announce its October-December quarter earnings on February 11.

Emami Realty: Company will announce its October-December quarter earnings on February 12.

Oracle Financial Services Software: Company will announce its October-December quarter earnings on February 13.

Karda Constructions: Company will announce its October-December quarter earnings on February 14.

ONGC: Company will announce its October-December quarter earnings on February 14.

Godrej Industries: Company will announce its October-December quarter earnings on February 13.

Corporation Bank: Company will announce its October-December quarter earnings on February 11.

Jaypee Infratech: Company will announce its October-December quarter earnings on February 11.

Ruchi Soya Industries: Company will announce its October-December quarter earnings on February 13.

Kaveri Seed Company: Company will announce its October-December quarter earnings on February 14.

Mcleod Russel: Company will announce its October-December quarter earnings on February 14.

Talwalkars Better Value Fitness: Company will announce its October-December quarter earnings on February 13.

Indian Hotels Company: Company will announce its October-December quarter earnings on February 12.