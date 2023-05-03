Market LIVE Updates: Nifty, Sensex down, Hindalco, ONGC top losers

May 03, 2023 / 08:45 AM IST

Pre-market view by Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities:

Indian markets could open lower, in line with negative Asian markets today and sharply lower US markets on Tuesday.

US stocks closed sharply lower Tuesday, tumbling under the weight falling shares of regional bank and the energy sector, while weaker data on the jobs market pointed to a slowing economy. Multiple volatility halts in PacWest Bancorp and Western Alliance Bancorp were seen as disturbing. Both shares were down at least 15 percent.

Investors also awaited the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision Wednesday and focused on an early June deadline for raising the U.S. debt ceiling. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Monday that the federal government could completely exhaust its capacity to pay its bills as early as June 1.

Investors learned on Tuesday that March job openings had decreased to 9.6 million, the lowest since April 2021.

Oil prices extended losses on Wednesday, after slumping about 5 percent to a five-week low on Tuesday, as investors braced for more rate hikes this week that could dent energy demand.

Investors piled into US government debt, pushing the yield on interest rate-sensitive two-year Treasuries 0.15 percentage points lower to 3.98 per cent, while the yield on 10-year Treasuries fell 0.13 percentage points to 3.44 per cent.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised Asia's economic forecast on Tuesday as China's recovery underpinned growth, but warned of risks from persistent inflation and global market volatility driven by Western banking-sector woes.Asia's economy is expected to expand 4.6 percent this year after a 3.8 percent increase in 2022.

Shares in Asia fell after Wall Street dropped on renewed concern about the banking sector ahead of a Federal Reserve decision Wednesday where policymakers are expected to raise interest rates.

Nifty rose on May 03 aided partly by largely positive Asian cues. At close, Nifty was up 0.46 percent or 82.7 points at 18147.7. Nifty rose with an upgap on Tuesday but ended up forming a small body spinning top. Spinning tops are a sign of indecision at higher levels. One must be watchful of the low of the Nifty for the day (18102) being protected, failing which a correction may ensue. 18265 could be the next resistance for the Nifty while 18065-18089 band could provide support in the near term.