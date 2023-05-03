Market LIVE Updates: Nifty, Sensex down, Hindalco, ONGC top losers

Market LIVE Updates: Nifty and Sensex down 0.3 percent each. Hindalco and ONGC are top losers on the Nifty50 index.
Alert: Pricol advances board meeting to May 10 from May 18
Anupam Rasayan shares hit 52-week high post Q4 earnings
-Net profit up 32.9 percent QoQ at Rs 56.6 crore
-Revenue up 22.4 percent QoQ at Rs 480 crore
-EBITDA up 5.6 percent QoQ at Rs 117.3 crore
-Margin at 24.4 percent as compared to 28.3 percent sequentially
At 10:27 am, Anupam Rasayan India was quoting at Rs 1,219.00, up Rs 35.80, or 3.03 percent. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,219.90.
Adani Total Gas | Shah Dhandharia resigns as Statutory Auditors in less than a year of its appointment
Alert: Shah Dhandharia was appointed Statutory Auditors on July 26, 2022 for 5 years
Ahluwalia Contracts bags Rs 744.68 crore-order from DLF Home Developers
Ahluwalia Contracts has secured an order for construction of civil structure and waterproofing works including rough finishing works for north parcel of “The Arbour Project” located at Sec-63, Gurugram (HR) worth of Rs 744.68 crore from DLF Home Developers.
The order inflow during the current FY 2023-24 stands at Rs 3751.26 crore till date, the company said in a regulatory filing.
|Company
|CMP Chg(%)
|Volume
|Value(Rs cr)
|IRFC
| 35.16
4.77
|10.34m
|35.72
|Interglobe Avi
| 2,196.00
6.07
|103.99k
|22.84
|Adani Enterpris
| 1,930.55
0.55
|81.31k
|15.66
|Yes Bank
| 16.22
1.63
|9.39m
|15.19
|Adani Power
| 243.15
3.05
|565.90k
|13.61
|Infosys
| 1,268.80
-0.69
|88.46k
|11.20
|Indian Hotels
| 358.95
3.21
|300.08k
|10.64
|Tata Steel
| 109.40
-0.82
|963.15k
|10.60
|P and G
| 13,940.00
0.26
|7.51k
|10.40
|Zomato
| 64.13
1.1
|1.31m
|8.45
Indoco Remedies gets EIR from US FDA indicating closure of inspection
On the audit conducted by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) at the company’s solid oral formulation facility (Plant 1) at Goa, from January 16-20, 2023, Indoco Remedies has now received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) indicating closure of the inspection, the company said in an exchange filing.
Market at 10AM
Sensex was down 208.79 points or 0.34 percent at 61,145.92, while Nifty50 was down 61.90 points or 0.34 percent at 18,085.80.
About 1,743 shares advanced, 1,097 shares declined, and 123 shares were unchanged.
SpiceJet jumps around 4% on BSE
SpiceJet to revive 25 grounded aircraft. Funds to be drawn from government's ECLGS scheme and company's positive cash flow, says Ajay Singh of SpiceJet
Bhansali Engineering Polymers shares jump 11% as board to consider bonus issue
A meeting of the Board of Directors of Bhansali Engineering Polymers is scheduled to be held on Sunday, May 14, 2023 at Mumbai through video conferencing to consider and approve inter alia the following:
- Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2023;
- Proposal for issuance of Bonus Equity Shares of the Company, subject to requisite approvals
|Company
|Quantity
|Price
|Value(Cr)
|BHEL
|596468
|83.6
|4.99
|CG Consumer
|115398
|258.25
|2.98
|DLF
|26309
|430.1
|1.13
|Godrej Consumer
|12799
|940.4
|1.2
|IDFC First Bank
|404651
|64.55
|2.61
JSW Steel USA to invest $145 million to upgrade mfg ops
Amit Dixit of ICICI Securities told CNBC-TV18 sees Tata Steel’s debt falling by Rs 8,000 crore going ahead and says that the brokerage firm has an ‘add’ rating on the steelmaker’s stock.
He also said-
-Tata Steel results were ahead of expectations
-India prices will reflect pressure due to imports booked by Japan
-Coal prices have corrected meaningfully
-Have to watch out for benefit from lower coal prices
-Pencilling in EBITDA/tonne of Rs 16,000 for FY24
-Expect European division to generate EBITDA/tonne of $35
-Have a target price of Rs 255 per share on Coal India
Market at 9:30AM
Sensex was down 276.89 points or 0.45 percent at 61,077.82, while the Nifty 50 was down 82.40 points or 0.45 percent at 18,065.30.
About 1,446 shares advanced, 1,041 shares declined, and 97 shares were unchanged.
Indiabulls Housing Finance to sell entire stake in MF biz
Indiabulls Housing Finance informed the exchanges about the divestment by the company of its entire stake in mutual fund business, being carried by Indiabulls Asset Management Company and Indiabulls Trustee Company to Nextbillion Technology, part of the Groww Group, at an aggregate purchase consideration to Rs 175.62 crore, the company said in an exchange filing.
MC Exclusive | Cash burn of Rs 200 crore a month leaves GoFirst broke: CEO
Loss-making budget carrier GoFirst was burning cash of around Rs 200 crore every month since November and could no longer afford it and had to resort to filing for insolvency before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Kaushik Khona, chief executive officer, exclusively told Moneycontrol over a phone call soon after the announcement.
“Filing for insolvency is not to liquidate the company rather to preserve the company's remaining assets so that we can restart operations soon” Khona said.
GoFirst has been hit by the double whammy of grounded airlines due to faulty engines and mounting dues with vendors and lessors. (Click to read further)
Short Call | Interglobe Aviation, ICICI Bank, hotel stocks to fly high, ChatGPT a casualty and platinum gets dearer
Broking firm Jefferies estimates that Go First’s loan from banks were around Rs 2000-2500 crore, based on previous filings. The Jefferies report pegs ICICI Bank’s exposure at Rs 350-400 crore and Central Bank of India’s exposure at Rs 700 crore
Alert: Hind Zinc | Vedanta creates pledge on 8.05 crore shares (1.91 percent equity) on April 28
Strides Pharma partners with Orbicular to jointly develop a range of nasal sprays
Strides Pharma Science Ltd and Orbicular Pharmaceutical Technologies Private Limited have entered into a strategic partnership to develop, manufacture and commercialize nasal sprays for the global markets.
Orbicular, a speciality pharmaceutical company focused on research and product development, will use its expertise in drug delivery and formulation to develop nasal sprays for global markets. Meanwhile, Strides will commercialise these nasal sprays across the markets using its commercial engine in the US, Europe, and several other markets. The products will be manufactured at company’s state-of-the-art Chestnut Ridge, New York facility. The facility has comprehensive capabilities for nasal spray manufacturing in the unit dose and multi-dose format, including for controlled substances.
“The partnership will commercialise four nasal sprays with a combined Global IQVIA market size in excess of $400m,” Strides Pharma said in a regulatory filing.
Pre-market view by Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities:
Indian markets could open lower, in line with negative Asian markets today and sharply lower US markets on Tuesday.
US stocks closed sharply lower Tuesday, tumbling under the weight falling shares of regional bank and the energy sector, while weaker data on the jobs market pointed to a slowing economy. Multiple volatility halts in PacWest Bancorp and Western Alliance Bancorp were seen as disturbing. Both shares were down at least 15 percent.
Investors also awaited the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision Wednesday and focused on an early June deadline for raising the U.S. debt ceiling. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Monday that the federal government could completely exhaust its capacity to pay its bills as early as June 1.
Investors learned on Tuesday that March job openings had decreased to 9.6 million, the lowest since April 2021.
Oil prices extended losses on Wednesday, after slumping about 5 percent to a five-week low on Tuesday, as investors braced for more rate hikes this week that could dent energy demand.
Investors piled into US government debt, pushing the yield on interest rate-sensitive two-year Treasuries 0.15 percentage points lower to 3.98 per cent, while the yield on 10-year Treasuries fell 0.13 percentage points to 3.44 per cent.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised Asia's economic forecast on Tuesday as China's recovery underpinned growth, but warned of risks from persistent inflation and global market volatility driven by Western banking-sector woes.Asia's economy is expected to expand 4.6 percent this year after a 3.8 percent increase in 2022.
Shares in Asia fell after Wall Street dropped on renewed concern about the banking sector ahead of a Federal Reserve decision Wednesday where policymakers are expected to raise interest rates.
Nifty rose on May 03 aided partly by largely positive Asian cues. At close, Nifty was up 0.46 percent or 82.7 points at 18147.7. Nifty rose with an upgap on Tuesday but ended up forming a small body spinning top. Spinning tops are a sign of indecision at higher levels. One must be watchful of the low of the Nifty for the day (18102) being protected, failing which a correction may ensue. 18265 could be the next resistance for the Nifty while 18065-18089 band could provide support in the near term.
Pre-market view by Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities:
Key indices are likely to be under pressure in early trades ahead of the US Fed meeting on interest rate later today. Investors are likely to exercise caution as global equity markets too are trending lower fearing any further rate hike could push key economies into recession and temper growth going ahead. Overnight, oil prices tumbled 5 percent to $72 a barrel on recession fears and a stronger US dollar. For Nifty, the support is at 17951 mark, with intraday support seen at 18027 mark.
Pre-market views by Rohan Shah, head technical analyst at Stoxbox:
The US equities ended in the red on Tuesday, S&P500 and Dow Jones down by 1.16 percent & 1.08 percent respectively, whereas NASDAQ closed in red falling 0.89 percent. Stocks plunged as traders' fears of contagion in the regional banking sector revived ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision later in the day. The yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury note fall to 3.431 percent from 3.551 percent.
Indian equities closed higher on Tuesday, Nifty gained 0.46 percent or 82 points. Nifty extended its gains for a straight sixth consecutive session. Index gained in the morning session and remained up throughout the day. However, as the session progressed, the index continued its upward momentum and surged higher, managing to close above the 18000 mark for the 2nd consecutive day. Index will like to continue upward journey if it's holding above 18200 level on closing basis otherwise some profit booking can be seen on this level. The major resistance is at 18200 level, Closing above this level it can see more upward moves. Hence, going ahead, till index trade above 18200, index is expected to scale higher. While on the downside, support is placed at 17860, followed by 17700. Nifty Bank settled higher with a moderate gain of 0.27 percent. The border market rallied higher, Nifty Midcap & Nifty Smallcap closed higher by 0.97 percent and 0.69 percent respectively. Sectoral indices closed mix. NiftyMetal and NiftyEnergy were among the top advancers which were up by 1.42 percent and 1.32 percent respectively.Whereas NiftyPharma and NiftyFMCG were among top losers which plunged 0.19 percent and 0.13% respectively.
The markets are likely to open on negative; SGX Nifty trading lower by 83 points compared to previous closing.
IndoStar Capital Finance promoter to sell stake on May 3-4
-Promoter entities Indostar Capital and Everstone Capital Partners II LLC are going to sell up to 1.93 crore equity shares or 14.21 percent stake by way of offer for sale on May 3-4.
-The floor price for the offer will be Rs 95 per equity share.
Gravita India arm raises €34 Million
-Netherlands Arm Raises €34 Million from European Developmental Financial Institutions
-The company has provided corporate guarantee for loan raised by Netherlands arm
Tata Steel Q4 net profit drops 84% to Rs 1,566 crore but beats estimates
Tata Steel on May 2 reported an 84 percent year-on-year drop in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,566 crore from the quarter ended March 2023. Net profit in the year-ago period stood at Rs 9,835 crore.
While profit dropped 84 percent, it managed to beat Street expectations. Brokerages had estimated a 91 percent drop at Rs 955 crore due to weak performance in the Europe business.
The steelmaker's Q4 revenue from operations came in at Rs 62,962 crore, down 9.2 percent from Rs 69,323 crore in the year-ago period. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 52 percent YoY to Rs 7,225 crore.
Operating margins contracted to 11.5 percent from 21.7 percent in the year-ago period. However, the company saw strong momentum with deliveries growing by 9 percent sequentially to 5.15 million tons. (Continue reading here)
Infosys to advance SolarWinds Solutions to a New SaaS Model
SolarWinds and Infosys announced a collaboration to advance the shift of SolarWinds solutions to a new SaaS model.
“Through this engagement, Infosys will leverage its engineering capabilities to accelerate the SaaSification of SolarWinds products and platforms built to provide customers increased visibility in highly complex hybrid and multi-cloud environments,” the company said in an exchange filing.
Trade Spotlight | How to trade in MTAR Tech, Devyani International, Carborundum Universal today
Carborundum Universal has also decisively broken consolidation range and formed bullish candlestick pattern with making higher high higher low formation. The stock ended at record closing high at Rs 1,116, up 3.6 percent with above average volumes and traded above all key moving averages since April.
M&M Financial Services disbursements up 39% YoY
-Overall Disbursement at Rs 3,775 crore, up 39 percent YoY
-Business assets at Rs 83,900 crore, up 1.4 percent MoM
-Collection Efficiency at 92 percent against 90 percent YoY
-Stage-3 and Stage-2 assets remained rangebound MoM