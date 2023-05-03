 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market LIVE Updates: Nifty, Sensex down, Hindalco, ONGC top losers

Moneycontrol News
May 03, 2023 / 09:54 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Nifty and Sensex down 0.3 percent each. Hindalco and ONGC are top losers on the Nifty50 index.

May 03, 2023 / 10:33 AM IST

Alert: Pricol advances board meeting to May 10 from May 18

May 03, 2023 / 10:30 AM IST

Anupam Rasayan shares hit 52-week high post Q4 earnings

-Net profit up 32.9 percent QoQ at Rs 56.6 crore

-Revenue up 22.4 percent QoQ at Rs 480 crore

-EBITDA up 5.6 percent QoQ at Rs 117.3 crore

-Margin at 24.4 percent as compared to 28.3 percent sequentially

At 10:27 am, Anupam Rasayan India was quoting at Rs 1,219.00, up Rs 35.80, or 3.03 percent. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,219.90.

May 03, 2023 / 10:24 AM IST

May 03, 2023 / 10:23 AM IST

Ahluwalia Contracts bags Rs 744.68 crore-order from DLF Home Developers

Ahluwalia Contracts has secured an order for construction of civil structure and waterproofing works including rough finishing works for north parcel of “The Arbour Project” located at Sec-63, Gurugram (HR) worth of Rs 744.68 crore from DLF Home Developers.

The order inflow during the current FY 2023-24 stands at Rs 3751.26 crore till date, the company said in a regulatory filing.

May 03, 2023 / 10:08 AM IST

BSE 200 Most Active Stocks
CompanyCMP Chg(%)VolumeValue(Rs cr)
IRFC 35.16
4.77		10.34m 35.72
Interglobe Avi 2,196.00
6.07		103.99k 22.84
Adani Enterpris 1,930.55
0.55		81.31k 15.66
Yes Bank 16.22
1.63		9.39m 15.19
Adani Power 243.15
3.05		565.90k 13.61
Infosys 1,268.80
-0.69		88.46k 11.20
Indian Hotels 358.95
3.21		300.08k 10.64
Tata Steel 109.40
-0.82		963.15k 10.60
P and G 13,940.00
0.26		7.51k 10.40
Zomato 64.13
1.1		1.31m 8.45
May 03, 2023 / 10:05 AM IST

May 03, 2023 / 10:00 AM IST

Market at 10AM

Sensex was down 208.79 points or 0.34 percent at 61,145.92, while Nifty50 was down 61.90 points or 0.34 percent at 18,085.80.

About 1,743 shares advanced, 1,097 shares declined, and 123 shares were unchanged.

May 03, 2023 / 09:57 AM IST

SpiceJet jumps around 4% on BSE