SpiceJet shares fly high on plans to borrow Rs 400 crore to revive 25 aircraft

Shares of India's second-largest low-fare carrier SpiceJet Ltd rallied over 5 percent in the early hours of May 3 after the company announced that it would look to borrow Rs 400 crore to fix 25 grounded aircraft.

The decision came after its smaller unlisted competitor, GoFirst, filed for insolvency protection on Tuesday. Market analysts predict that SpiceJet may benefit from this development and increase its market share.

SpiceJet cited the government's Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) and improved cash flow for the aircraft revival plan. The airline has already secured roughly Rs 400 crore towards this effort, according to a press release from the company, which will help boost its revenue.

SpiceJet faces severe financial difficulties, with its net worth at the end of March 2022 being a negative Rs 4,340 crore. Additionally, it reported losses before tax of over Rs 3,870 crore in the four years leading up to March 2022.

The carrier has had to ground some of its Boeing 737 Max aircraft and is still grappling with working capital issues, despite the modified Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS), which was intended to assist airlines. It is currently operating with approximately 44 planes, with around 25 aircraft grounded, due in part to supply-chain obstacles, according to news reports.

At 10.35am, Spicejet was trading at Rs 33 on the BSE, up 4.8 percent from its previous close, while India's benchmark Sensex fell 0.3 percent.

According to Ajay Singh, the chairman of SpiceJet, the airline plans to restructure its balance sheet, raise new equity, and expand its fleet. He made this statement while speaking at the CAPA India Aviation Summit 2023.

In the previous month, SpiceJet restructured its $100-million outstanding dues to aircraft lessor Carlyle Aviation Partners into equity shares and compulsorily converted debentures (CCDs). The airline's board sanctioned the issuance of new equity shares worth $29.5 million, as a result of which Carlyle Aviation Partners will possess more than a 7.5 percent equity stake in SpiceJet.

On May 2, domestic budget carrier GoFirst declared that it had submitted an application for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in Delhi. The announcement was made by the airline's CEO, Kaushik Khona, shortly after the carrier, owned by the Wadia Group, declared a temporary suspension of flight operations on May 3 and 4 due to a severe funds crunch. Khona also stated that the airline will resume its flights once the NCLT approves the application.