Market LIVE Updates: Nifty opens around 18,350, Sensex gains; Page Industries falls 10%

May 26, 2023 / 09:08 AM IST

Amidst the winds of optimism blowing in the market, Nifty bulls strive to seize the baton of positivity from yesterday's robust rebound. With strategic precision, Nifty is set to tread the path of growth, aiming for targets at 18473 and even venturing into the aggressive territory of 19000-19150. Likewise, Bank Nifty follows suit, embarking on an upward trajectory towards targets at 44153 and the psychological realm of 45,000.

As the market mood improves, fueled by Nasdaq and S&P 500's rally and the influx of buyers at Dalal Street, we find ourselves cautiously optimistic. However, amidst this prevailing optimism, we must be wary of the unresolved US debt ceiling, urging aggressive traders on the buy side to exercise caution.

As we navigate through Q4 and anticipate the performance of various companies, we find our chart of the day favoring Indian Hotels, Apollo Tyres, Coforge, and Vedanta, urging investors to seize any corrective declines with an inter-week perspective. Amidst the ever-changing market landscape, let us hold our course and ride the winds of bullish opportunity.