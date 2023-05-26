English
    May 26, 2023 / 09:26 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Nifty opens around 18,350, Sensex gains; Page Industries falls 10%

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Adani Enterprises, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Tech and Infosys were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Power Grid Corp, Grasim Industries, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma and IndusInd Bank.

    Market LIVE Updates: Nifty opens around 18,350, Sensex gains; Page Industries falls 10%
      • 09:08 AM IST

        Nifty may inch towards 18473: Prashanth Tapse

      • 08:46 AM IST

        USDINR could trade within a range of 82.50 and 83.00 on spot: Anindya Banerjee

      • 08:15 AM IST

        Emami consolidated net profit down 60% in Q4 FY23

      • 08:09 AM IST

        Vodafone Idea Q4 net loss narrows to Rs 6,419 crore in FY23

      • 08:04 AM IST

        Dollar eyes third weekly gain on higher US rate expectations

      • 07:58 AM IST

        Nifty has resistance at 18500, suggests buy on dips: Sahaj Agrawal

      • 07:55 AM IST

        Zee Entertainment posts net loss at Rs 196 crore in March quarter

      • 07:40 AM IST

        Above 18220, Nifty could retest 18400-18450: Shrikant Chouhan

      • 07:35 AM IST

        Asian markets trade mostly higher; Taiwan up 1%, Nikkei up 0.9%

      • 07:30 AM IST

        SGX Nifty indicates a negative opening for the Indian indices

      • 07:28 AM IST

        Wall Street ends higher as Nvidia sparks rush for AI stocks

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex61,988.26115.64 +0.19%
      Nifty 5018,353.1532.00 +0.17%
      Nifty Bank43,632.70-48.70 -0.11%
      Nifty 50 18,353.15 32.00 (0.17%)
      Fri, May 26, 2023
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      NTPC176.502.00 +1.15%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Eicher Motors3,619.00-32.50 -0.89%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty IT29173.50244.70 +0.85%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Pharma12435.40-20.10 -0.16%


    • May 26, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST

      PrajIndustries shares up 7% as Q4 profit grows 53%YoYto Rs 88.1 crore

      Praj Industries has received board approval for forming of a 50:50 joint venture with Indian Oil Corporation to set up biofuel production facilities and marketing of CBG, ethanol, SAF & other co-products. Both the companies will infuse Rs 50 lakh each into the joint venture company.

      The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 88.1 crore for the quarter ended March FY23, growing 53% over a year-ago period, while revenue from operations grew by 21% to Rs 1,004 crore compared to same period last year. The board proposed a final dividend of Rs 4.50 per equity share for FY23.

      Praj Industries has received board approval for forming of a 50:50 joint venture with Indian Oil Corporation to set up biofuel production facilities and marketing of CBG, ethanol, SAF & other co-products. Both the companies will infuse Rs 50 lakh each into the joint venture company.

The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 88.1 crore for the quarter ended March FY23, growing 53% over a year-ago period, while revenue from operations grew by 21% to Rs 1,004 crore compared to same period last year. The board proposed a final dividend of Rs 4.50 per equity share for FY23.
    • May 26, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST

      Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Large Trade | 1.1 crore shares (1.9% equity) worth Rs 594.5 crore changes hands at Rs 550 per share, reported CNBC-TV18.

    • May 26, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST
      SENSEX Market Map
    • May 26, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST

      Bond Yields Updates

    • May 26, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST

      PB Fintech Large Trade | 1 crore shares (2.3% equity) worth Rs 604.3 crore changes hands at an average of Rs 605 per share, reported CNBC-TV18.

    • May 26, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST

      Page Industries appoints Deepanjan Bandyopadhyay as CFO. Profit in Q4 tanks 59% YoY to Rs 78.4 crore on weak operating, topline numbers

      Page Industries has appointed Deepanjan Bandyopadhyay as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with effect from June 1, 2023, after current CFO Chandrasekar K retiring due to his superannuation with effect from May 31.

      The company has also reappointed Shamir Genomal as Deputy Managing Director for another 5 years with effect from September 1, 2023.

      The company has reported a 59% year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 78.4 crore for quarter ended March FY23, impacted by weak operating as well as topline numbers. Revenue fell 12.8% to Rs 969.1 crore for the quarter YoY.

      Page Industries has appointed Deepanjan Bandyopadhyay as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with effect from June 1, 2023, after current CFO Chandrasekar K retiring due to his superannuation with effect from May 31.

The company has also reappointed Shamir Genomal as Deputy Managing Director for another 5 years with effect from September 1, 2023.

The company has reported a 59% year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 78.4 crore for quarter ended March FY23, impacted by weak operating as well as topline numbers. Revenue fell 12.8% to Rs 969.1 crore for the quarter YoY.
    • May 26, 2023 / 09:16 AM IST

      Market Opens:

      Indian indices opened higher on May 26 with Nifty around 18350.

      The Sensex was up 104.73 points or 0.17 percentat 61,977.35, and the Nifty was up 31.60 points or 0.17percentat 18,352.80. About 1,304 shares advanced, 661 shares declined, and 89 shares were unchanged.

      Adani Enterprises, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Tech and Infosys were among the major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Power Grid Corp, Grasim Industries, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma and IndusInd Bank.

    • May 26, 2023 / 09:08 AM IST

      Nifty may inch towards 18473: Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities



      Amidst the winds of optimism blowing in the market, Nifty bulls strive to seize the baton of positivity from yesterday's robust rebound. With strategic precision, Nifty is set to tread the path of growth, aiming for targets at 18473 and even venturing into the aggressive territory of 19000-19150. Likewise, Bank Nifty follows suit, embarking on an upward trajectory towards targets at 44153 and the psychological realm of 45,000.

      As the market mood improves, fueled by Nasdaq and S&P 500's rally and the influx of buyers at Dalal Street, we find ourselves cautiously optimistic. However, amidst this prevailing optimism, we must be wary of the unresolved US debt ceiling, urging aggressive traders on the buy side to exercise caution.
      As we navigate through Q4 and anticipate the performance of various companies, we find our chart of the day favoring Indian Hotels, Apollo Tyres, Coforge, and Vedanta, urging investors to seize any corrective declines with an inter-week perspective. Amidst the ever-changing market landscape, let us hold our course and ride the winds of bullish opportunity.

    • May 26, 2023 / 09:06 AM IST
    • May 26, 2023 / 09:03 AM IST

      Rupee Opens:

      Indian rupee opened flat at 82.73 per dollar against previous close of 82.74.

    • May 26, 2023 / 09:03 AM IST

      Market at pre-open

      : Benchmark indices are trading mixed in the pre-opening session.

      At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex was down 151.68 points or 0.25 percentat 61,720.94, and the Nifty was up 5.60 points or 0.03percentat 18,326.80.

    • May 26, 2023 / 08:53 AM IST
