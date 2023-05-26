Market LIVE Updates: Nifty opens around 18,350, Sensex gains; Page Industries falls 10%

PrajIndustries shares up 7% as Q4 profit grows 53%YoYto Rs 88.1 crore
Praj Industries has received board approval for forming of a 50:50 joint venture with Indian Oil Corporation to set up biofuel production facilities and marketing of CBG, ethanol, SAF & other co-products. Both the companies will infuse Rs 50 lakh each into the joint venture company.
The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 88.1 crore for the quarter ended March FY23, growing 53% over a year-ago period, while revenue from operations grew by 21% to Rs 1,004 crore compared to same period last year. The board proposed a final dividend of Rs 4.50 per equity share for FY23.