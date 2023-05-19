Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a flat start; US markets gain, Asia trade mixed

Trade setup for Friday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell
Based on the OI percentage, 89 stocks, including Ramco Cements, State Bank of India, GAIL, ITC, and Chambal Fertilizers saw a short build-up.
Asian markets mostly higher with Nikkei, Kospi gain, Hang Seng down
Wall Street ends higher, dollar climbs on solid data, debt ceiling progress
SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the Indian indices
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|61,431.74
|-128.90
|-0.21%
|Nifty 50
|18,129.95
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Nifty Bank
|43,752.30
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Bajaj Finance
|6,789.40
|84.35
|+1.26%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Divis Labs
|3,153.50
|-114.50
|-3.50%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Bank
|43752.30
|53.60
|+0.12%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty PSU Bank
|3959.15
|-76.65
|-1.90%
US stocks rallied and the dollar reached a seven-week peak on Thursday as discount retail giant Walmart Inc (WMT.N) raised its sales outlook and strong economic data calmed recession fears while also dampening hopes the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates before year-end.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 115.14 points, or 0.34%, to 33,535.91; the S&P 500 gained 39.28 points, or 0.94%, at 4,198.05; and the Nasdaq Composite added 188.27 points, or 1.51%, at 12,688.84.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 17 points or 0.09 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,195.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:25 IST.
The Indian equity market failed to hold on to opening gains to close lower for the third consecutive session on May 18, with the Sensex ending 129 points, or 0.21 percent, down at 61,431.74, and the Nifty slipping 52 points, or 0.28 percent, to 18,130.
The market opened higher on positive global cues but mid-session profit booking across sectors and in heavyweights erased the gains with benchmarks closing near the day's low.
Divis Laboratories, Adani Ports, Titan Company as well as SBI, which posted better than expected numbers for the March quarter, and ITC, whose fourth quarter performance was largely along expected lines, were among the biggest losers on the Nifty. Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank and Asian Paints were the biggest gainers.
Except bank, all sectoral indices ended in the red. Realty, oil & gas, PSU bank, power, pharma, FMCG and capital goods were up to 2 percent each.
The BSE midcap index shed 0.67 percent and smallcap index declined 0.26 percent.