    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
    May 19, 2023 / 07:37 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a flat start; US markets gain, Asia trade mixed

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 18,195.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:25 IST. US market ended higher, while Asian markets are trading mixed.

      Stock Market Today
      Moneycontrol.com
      HIGHLIGHTS
      • 07:35 AM IST

        Asian markets mostly higher with Nikkei, Kospi gain, Hang Seng down

      • 07:31 AM IST

        Wall Street ends higher, dollar climbs on solid data, debt ceiling progress

      • 07:26 AM IST

        SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the Indian indices

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex61,431.74-128.90 -0.21%
      Nifty 5018,129.950.00 +0.00%
      Nifty Bank43,752.300.00 +0.00%
      Nifty 50 18,129.95 0.00 (0.00%)
      Fri, May 19, 2023
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Bajaj Finance6,789.4084.35 +1.26%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Divis Labs3,153.50-114.50 -3.50%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Bank43752.3053.60 +0.12%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty PSU Bank3959.15-76.65 -1.90%


    • May 19, 2023 / 07:42 AM IST
    • May 19, 2023 / 07:35 AM IST

      Asia-Pacific markets largely rose as two of the three Wall Street’s major indexes hit record highs on Thursday night and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says that he is confident a deal can be struck on the U.S. debt ceiling by next week.

    • May 19, 2023 / 07:31 AM IST

      Wall Street ends higher

      US stocks rallied and the dollar reached a seven-week peak on Thursday as discount retail giant Walmart Inc (WMT.N) raised its sales outlook and strong economic data calmed recession fears while also dampening hopes the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates before year-end.

      The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 115.14 points, or 0.34%, to 33,535.91; the S&P 500 gained 39.28 points, or 0.94%, at 4,198.05; and the Nasdaq Composite added 188.27 points, or 1.51%, at 12,688.84.

    • May 19, 2023 / 07:26 AM IST

      SGX Nifty:

      Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 17 points or 0.09 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,195.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:25 IST.

    • May 19, 2023 / 07:22 AM IST

      Market on Thursday:

      The Indian equity market failed to hold on to opening gains to close lower for the third consecutive session on May 18, with the Sensex ending 129 points, or 0.21 percent, down at 61,431.74, and the Nifty slipping 52 points, or 0.28 percent, to 18,130.

      The market opened higher on positive global cues but mid-session profit booking across sectors and in heavyweights erased the gains with benchmarks closing near the day's low.

      Divis Laboratories, Adani Ports, Titan Company as well as SBI, which posted better than expected numbers for the March quarter, and ITC, whose fourth quarter performance was largely along expected lines, were among the biggest losers on the Nifty. Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank and Asian Paints were the biggest gainers.

      Except bank, all sectoral indices ended in the red. Realty, oil & gas, PSU bank, power, pharma, FMCG and capital goods were up to 2 percent each.

      The BSE midcap index shed 0.67 percent and smallcap index declined 0.26 percent.

    • May 19, 2023 / 07:19 AM IST

      Hello Readers. Kickstart your day with Benjamin Franklin's's famous quote: 

    • May 19, 2023 / 07:16 AM IST

      Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

