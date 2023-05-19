Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a flat start; US markets gain, Asia trade mixed

May 19, 2023 / 07:22 AM IST

The Indian equity market failed to hold on to opening gains to close lower for the third consecutive session on May 18, with the Sensex ending 129 points, or 0.21 percent, down at 61,431.74, and the Nifty slipping 52 points, or 0.28 percent, to 18,130.

The market opened higher on positive global cues but mid-session profit booking across sectors and in heavyweights erased the gains with benchmarks closing near the day's low.

Divis Laboratories, Adani Ports, Titan Company as well as SBI, which posted better than expected numbers for the March quarter, and ITC, whose fourth quarter performance was largely along expected lines, were among the biggest losers on the Nifty. Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank and Asian Paints were the biggest gainers.

Except bank, all sectoral indices ended in the red. Realty, oil & gas, PSU bank, power, pharma, FMCG and capital goods were up to 2 percent each.

The BSE midcap index shed 0.67 percent and smallcap index declined 0.26 percent.