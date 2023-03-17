Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 17,100, Sensex up 500 pts; TCS, HAL, Rail Vikas Nigam in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Adani Enterprises, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Hindalco Industries and Tata Steel were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel and Cipla.
Morgan Stanley View On TCS:
-Equal-weight, target at Rs 3,350 per share
-Planned resignation of CEO has come as a surprise & may create a short-term overhang
-However, expect transition to be smooth & well managed, as seen in past
-Think stock is unlikely to underperform in coming months
Market Opens:
Indian indices opened on positive note on March 17 with Nifty above 17,100.
The Sensex was up 463.05 points or 0.80% at 58,097.89, and the Nifty was up 136.20 points or 0.80% at 17,121.80. About 1489 shares advanced, 378 shares declined, and 93 shares unchanged.
Adani Enterprises, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Hindalco Industries and Tata Steel were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel and Cipla.
KPR Mill, which has shown a bullish trend since March 2020, has recently undergone a correction but has not fallen below the 38.20 percent Fibonacci retracement level of the previous upward movement. This suggests a positive sentiment and potential for further upward movement.
Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
Markets are set to witness a firm opening on Friday in tandem with upsurge in global equities, as fears over the Credit Suisse crisis recede following the Swiss Central Bank's decision to pump in funds in the troubled firm. Other positive factors such as WTI oil prices falling to USD 68 a barrel coupled with Nifty being in oversold technical conditions can result in some more relief rallies.
Also, the probability of a sharper rate hike by the US Fed could be less given the ongoing slowdown in growth and a likely recession in key economies going ahead.
For benchmark Nifty, the immediate goal post is seen at 17,211 mark, while confirmation of strength is only above the 200- DMA at 17,450 mark.
Bond Yields Updates
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened 24 paise higher at 82.49 per dollar on Friday against Thursday’s close of 82.73.
Market at pre-open
: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session.
At 09:01 IST, the Sensex was up 369.24 points or 0.64% at 58,004.08, and the Nifty was up 107.90 points or 0.64% at 17,093.50.
K Krithivasan, TCS CEO at presser
It’s a great honour to lead this company
TCS has been built on 2 pillars: customer centricity & employees
Want to double down on making our customer relationships stronger
Want to thank the board for selecting me
Priorities & strategies have not changed with CEO changes
Rajesh Gopinathan, TCS MD & CEO at presser
Want to thank our customers who have reposed their trust in us
It’s a day of mixed feelings for me
It has been a fantastic journey with TCS
Thank all of you for your lovely questions & motivation
In moments of introspection I have told N Chandra about my plans
Immediate focus is on making sure that the transition is smooth
Decided to move out before new FY to give more space to new CEO
Looking forward to some 'Down Time'
US weekly jobless claims fall
The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week, pointing to continued labor market strength, though financial market turmoil is casting a shadow over the economy.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 20,000 to a seasonally adjusted 192,000 for the week ended March 11, the Labor Department said. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 205,000 claims for the latest week.
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth Rs 282.06 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DII) bought shares worth Rs 2,051.45 crore on March 16, the National Stock Exchange's provisional data showed.
Investors meetings on March 17
Asian markets take breather from banking turmoil, capping tumultuous week
Asian markets extended a risk rally on Wall Street on Friday to end a tumultuous week that saw a brewing banking crisis send bond yields plunging while market participants sharply lowered expectations of future interest rate hikes in Western economies.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.9% on Friday, erasing earlier losses this week. Japan's Nikkei climbed 0.5%.
China's bluechips increased 0.8% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index surged 1.2%.
S&P 500 futures eased 0.1% and Nasdaq futures were flat after major U.S. stock indices rallied hard on easing fear of a global banking crisis.
Dollar slips as banks rescue makes room for relief rally
The dollar slipped on Friday as risk sentiment improved after authorities and banks moved to ease stress on the financial system in major markets, taking heat off other major currencies that tumbled earlier in the week in the wake of bank turmoil.
HAL bags orders from Defence Ministry
In the meeting of the defence acquisition council, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approved proposals to procure Rs 70,000 crore worth of different weapon systems for the Indian defence forces. The deal includes the purchase of 60 UH Marine choppers from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), worth Rs 32,000 crore.
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
Domestic equities arrested their five-day losing streak after the Swiss National Bank agreed to provide financial aid to Credit Suisse Group.
Fresh concern over Credit Suisse failure aggravated fears on how deep-rooted the banking crisis could get. Its ripple effect has been felt across the globe. The Nifty lost 4 percent over in the last six sessions. We expect the weakness to continue in the near term, with the focus on the European Central Bank meeting later in the day and the US Fed outcome next week. The commentary on the turmoil in the financial sector would be crucial for the market.
We expect oil marketing companies, cement and paints stocks to remain in focus as benchmark Brent crude falls to a 15-month low of USD 73 a barrel.
CLSA View On TCS:
-Outperform rating, target at Rs 3,550 per share
-An unexpected change in leadership
-Transition is likely to be smooth
-Company’s stable business leadership team should help, expect minimal business impact
-Believe succession planning could become a point of focus, especially for long-term investors
Anindya Banerjee, VP - Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities
USDINR spot closed 13 paise higher 82.73 on spot due to risk off sentiments and corporate outflows. Over the near term we expect a range of 82.50 and 83 on spot.
TCS MD & CEO Rajesh Gopinathan resigns, K Krithivasan to take over
TCS MD & CEO Rajesh Gopinathan has tendered his resignation, the IT services company informed in a statement.
K Krithivasan has been appointed as the new TCS CEO effective today, March 16, it added.
Krithivasan is currently the company's President and Global Head of the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Business Group, and is a veteran with over 34 years at the company.
Bernstein View On TCS
-Overweight rating, target at Rs 3,840 per share
-Surprising change of guard, new CEO appointed
-Leadership change was unexpected during a challenging macro environment
-Company expected to continue strategy on large cost take-out deals under new CEO
-TCS enjoys premium valuations of 26x 1-year forward EPS amongst peers
-Unexpected CEO change could bring volatility amongst weak macro & rebuilding competition
In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.44 percent or Rs 14.00 at Rs 3,184.75 on the BSE.
Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart
After five days of losses, there has been some market recovery. Despite significant intraday volatility, all major indices managed to finish positive. In the short term, the continued volatility and weakness of global cues will be a major driving force. Yet, we are trading close to a crucial support level and are severely oversold, so any good trigger could result in a dead cat bounceback.
World markets will attempt to position themselves for forthcoming US Fed policies amid financial sector unrest.
Technically, the Nifty ended with a Doji candlestick near the important support zone of 16,950–16,900. If the Nifty manages to bounce back from here, we can expect the market to move towards 17,250 and 17,440.
For uptrend, the Nifty should close above 17,050, which is the 100-week moving average but if it slips below 16,800, we can expect more pressure.
The Bank Nifty ended with a spinning bottom candlestick formation near the important support level of 38,700.
The 200-DMA of 39,600 is the immediate hurdle, above which we can expect a short-covering move towards 40,500 and 41,000. If it slips below 38,500, it can slide to 38,000–37,700 zone.
ECB raises key interest rate by 50 bps
The European Central Bank stuck to a planned interest rate increase Thursday as it remained laser-focused on fighting sky-high inflation despite market turmoil over fears of a widening banking crisis.
It raised its main rates by half a percentage point, as it had previously pledged to do. However, it dropped a reference, used in previous statements, to the need to raise rates "significantly" going forward.
Oil steadies as investors take stock of banking crisis
Oil prices were little changed on Friday after a meeting between Saudi Arabia and Russia calmed markets, but crude benchmarks were still headed for a second weekly fall after a banking crisis sparked a sell-off in global financial markets this week.
Brent crude futures edged up 2 cents to $74.72 a barrel by 0133 GMT, having snapped three days of losses to settle 1.4% higher on Thursday.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $68.33 a barrel, down 2 cents after closing 1.1% higher in the previous session.
Asia-Pacific markets were higher Friday after major Wall Street banks came to the rescue of embattled First Republic Bank in an attempt to bolster confidence in the banking system.
Wall Street closes higher as First Republic helps lift banks
A strong rebound by financials helped Wall Street's main indexes close firmly positive on Thursday, after some of the country's largest lenders came to the rescue of embattled First Republic Bank.
The technology sector also contributed to the gains, helping to boost the Nasdaq Composite to its strongest performance since Feb. 2, 2022.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 371.98 points, or 1.17%, to 32,246.55, the S&P 500 gained 68.35 points, or 1.76%, to 3,960.28 and the Nasdaq Composite added 283.23 points, or 2.48%, to 11,717.28.
SGX Nifty:
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 100.50 points or 0.59 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,122 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.