Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 17,100, Sensex up 500 pts; TCS, HAL, Rail Vikas Nigam in focus

March 17, 2023 / 08:08 AM IST

Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart

After five days of losses, there has been some market recovery. Despite significant intraday volatility, all major indices managed to finish positive. In the short term, the continued volatility and weakness of global cues will be a major driving force. Yet, we are trading close to a crucial support level and are severely oversold, so any good trigger could result in a dead cat bounceback.

World markets will attempt to position themselves for forthcoming US Fed policies amid financial sector unrest.

Technically, the Nifty ended with a Doji candlestick near the important support zone of 16,950–16,900. If the Nifty manages to bounce back from here, we can expect the market to move towards 17,250 and 17,440.

For uptrend, the Nifty should close above 17,050, which is the 100-week moving average but if it slips below 16,800, we can expect more pressure.

The Bank Nifty ended with a spinning bottom candlestick formation near the important support level of 38,700.

The 200-DMA of 39,600 is the immediate hurdle, above which we can expect a short-covering move towards 40,500 and 41,000. If it slips below 38,500, it can slide to 38,000–37,700 zone.