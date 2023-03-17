 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 17,100, Sensex up 500 pts; TCS, HAL, Rail Vikas Nigam in focus

Rakesh Patil
Mar 17, 2023 / 09:18 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Adani Enterprises, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Hindalco Industries and Tata Steel were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel and Cipla.

March 17, 2023 / 09:16 AM IST

Morgan Stanley View On TCS:

-Equal-weight, target at Rs 3,350 per share
-Planned resignation of CEO has come as a surprise & may create a short-term overhang
-However, expect transition to be smooth & well managed, as seen in past
-Think stock is unlikely to underperform in coming months

March 17, 2023 / 09:15 AM IST

Market Opens:

Indian indices opened on positive note on March 17 with Nifty above 17,100.

The Sensex was up 463.05 points or 0.80% at 58,097.89, and the Nifty was up 136.20 points or 0.80% at 17,121.80. About 1489 shares advanced, 378 shares declined, and 93 shares unchanged.

Adani Enterprises, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Hindalco Industries and Tata Steel were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel and Cipla.

March 17, 2023 / 09:11 AM IST

Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities

Markets are set to witness a firm opening on Friday in tandem with upsurge in global equities, as fears over the Credit Suisse crisis recede following the Swiss Central Bank's decision to pump in funds in the troubled firm. Other positive factors such as WTI oil prices falling to USD 68 a barrel coupled with Nifty being in oversold technical conditions can result in some more relief rallies.

Also, the probability of a sharper rate hike by the US Fed could be less given the ongoing slowdown in growth and a likely recession in key economies going ahead.

For benchmark Nifty, the immediate goal post is seen at 17,211 mark, while confirmation of strength is only above the 200- DMA at 17,450 mark.

March 17, 2023 / 09:07 AM IST

Bond Yields Updates

March 17, 2023 / 09:04 AM IST

Rupee Opens:

Indian rupee opened 24 paise higher at 82.49 per dollar on Friday against Thursday’s close of 82.73.

March 17, 2023 / 09:02 AM IST

Market at pre-open

: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session.

At 09:01 IST, the Sensex was up 369.24 points or 0.64% at 58,004.08, and the Nifty was up 107.90 points or 0.64% at 17,093.50.

March 17, 2023 / 09:00 AM IST

K Krithivasan, TCS CEO at presser 

It’s a great honour to lead this company
TCS has been built on 2 pillars: customer centricity & employees
Want to double down on making our customer relationships stronger
Want to thank the board for selecting me
Priorities & strategies have not changed with CEO changes

March 17, 2023 / 08:59 AM IST

Rajesh Gopinathan, TCS MD & CEO at presser 

Want to thank our customers who have reposed their trust in us
It’s a day of mixed feelings for me
It has been a fantastic journey with TCS
Thank all of you for your lovely questions & motivation
In moments of introspection I have told N Chandra about my plans
Immediate focus is on making sure that the transition is smooth
Decided to move out before new FY to give more space to new CEO
Looking forward to some 'Down Time'

March 17, 2023 / 08:59 AM IST

US weekly jobless claims fall

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week, pointing to continued labor market strength, though financial market turmoil is casting a shadow over the economy.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 20,000 to a seasonally adjusted 192,000 for the week ended March 11, the Labor Department said. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 205,000 claims for the latest week.