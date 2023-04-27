English
    Markets
    April 27, 2023 / 10:55 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 17,800; Bajaj twins top gainers, realty stocks gain

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Realty index up 1 percent, while auto index up 0.5%.

    Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 17,800; Bajaj twins top gainers, realty stocks gain
      HIGHLIGHTS
      • 11:07 AM IST

        Suzlon Energy bags a 39 MW order from a Thermax Group company

      • 11:02 AM IST

        Indices marginally up, Nifty above 17,800

      • 10:53 AM IST

        Goldiam International gets export orders worth of Rs 50 crore

      • 10:50 AM IST

        GI Engineering Solutions appoints Alka Jain as Whole-time Director

      • 10:46 AM IST

        Adani Group said to be in talks with global banks for green projects: Bloomberg

      • 10:39 AM IST

        Heubach Group selects HCL Technologies to accelerate digital transformation

      • 10:34 AM IST

        Government approves Navratna Status for Rail Vikas Nigam

      • 10:13 AM IST

        Supreme Petrochem Q4 profit jumps 78% QoQ to Rs 159.8 cr, revenue grows 17.5% to Rs 1,387 crore

      • 10:09 AM IST

        Motilal Oswal maintains buy rating on Bajaj Finance, target Rs 7,080

      • 09:57 AM IST

        BSE Realty index up 0.5 percent led by Macrotech Developers, Sobha, Phoenix Mills

      • 09:48 AM IST

        Prabhudas Lilladher reiterates buy rating on Maruti Suzuki, target Rs 10,300

      • 09:40 AM IST

        Expect crude oil prices to remain volatile in today’s session: Rahul Kalantri

      • 09:35 AM IST

        L&T Technology Q4 profit grows to Rs 309.6 cr, recommends final dividend of Rs 30

      • 09:34 AM IST

        Syngene International reports 21% jump in Q4 profit at Rs 178.7 crore

      • 09:20 AM IST

        Voltas Q4 profit falls 21% to Rs 144 crore, revenue grows 11%

      • 09:19 AM IST

        HDFC Life Insurance Company Q4 profit rises 0.3% to Rs 359 crore, net premium income grows 36%

      • 09:18 AM IST

        Bajaj Finance Q4 profit grows 30% to Rs 3,158 crore, net interest income rises 28% YoY

      • 09:12 AM IST

        USDINR has support around 81.80-81.55: Rahul Kalantri

      • 08:57 AM IST

        USFDA issues Form 483 with 3 observations for Ipca Lab's formulations manufacturing unit

      • 08:42 AM IST

        Gold rises on subdued dollar, US data in spotlight

      • 08:36 AM IST

        Prabhudas Lilladher maintains buy rating on Bajaj Finance, target Rs 7,835 

      • 08:32 AM IST

        Asian shares sink on banking jitters, US economic concerns

      • 08:22 AM IST

        Above 17,830, Nifty could move up till 17,900-17,950: Shrikant Chouhan

      • 08:03 AM IST

        Maruti Suzuki Q4 profit up 43% at Rs 2,623 cr

      • 08:00 AM IST

        Bajaj Finance Q4 net profit zooms 31% to Rs 3,158 crore

      • 07:49 AM IST

        Expect some volatility on expiry day: Jatin Gedia

      • 07:43 AM IST

        Oil prices rebound after recession fear, Russia exports fuelled earlier losses

      • 07:35 AM IST

        Coforge posts 49.7 percent fall in its Q4 net profit at Rs 114.8 crore

      • 07:33 AM IST

        Asian markets trade mostly lower with Nikkei, Straits Times in the red

      • 07:30 AM IST

        Nasdaq outperforms as investors cheer Microsoft, Dow transports sink

      • 07:25 AM IST

        SGX Nifty indicates a flat to negative start for the Indian indices

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex60,368.1067.52 +0.11%
      Nifty 5017,828.1514.55 +0.08%
      Nifty Bank42,779.85-50.05 -0.12%
      Nifty 50 17,828.15 14.55 (0.08%)
      Thu, Apr 27, 2023
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Bajaj Finserv1,361.8027.10 +2.03%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      HDFC Life517.10-14.50 -2.73%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty IT27191.80126.80 +0.47%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Pharma12419.30-38.60 -0.31%


    • April 27, 2023 / 11:07 AM IST

      Suzlon Energy order win

      Suzlon Energy received an order for the development of a 39 MW wind power project from First Energy, a Thermax Group company. Suzlon will install 13 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 3 MW each. The project to be located at Thalaikattupuram, Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu, is expected to be commissioned in 2024. This order is part of a 100 MW Wind‐Solar Hybrid project by First Energy.

      As part of the agreement, Suzlon will supply the wind turbines (equipment supply) and supervise the project including erection and commissioning. Suzlon will also provide comprehensive operations and maintenance services post‐commissioning.

    • April 27, 2023 / 11:02 AM IST

      Market at 11 am

      Benchmark indices were marginally up with the Nifty above 17,800. Bajaj twins, SBI Life among top gainers.

      The Sensex was up 66.90 points or 0.11 percent at 60,367.48, and the Nifty was up 18.50 points or 0.10 percent at 17,832.10. About 1,861 shares advanced, 1,144 declined, and 109 were unchanged.

    • April 27, 2023 / 10:53 AM IST

      Goldiam International receives export orders worth Rs 50 crore

      Goldiam International has received export orders worth Rs 50 crore from its international clients for manufacturing diamond studded gold jewellery, which includes orders of lab-grown diamond jewellery to the tune of 35 percent.

      Goldiam International has received export orders worth Rs 50 crore from its international clients for manufacturing diamond studded gold jewellery, which includes orders of lab-grown diamond jewellery to the tune of 35 percent.
    • April 27, 2023 / 10:50 AM IST

      GI Engineering Solutions appoints Alka Jain as Whole-time Director

      GI Engineering Solutions' board members have approved appointment of Alka Jain as Whole-time Director of GI Engineering for five years, with effect from May 1.

      GI Engineering Solutions' board members have approved appointment of Alka Jain as Whole-time Director of GI Engineering for five years, with effect from May 1.
    • April 27, 2023 / 10:46 AM IST

      Adani Group said to be in talks with global banks for green projects: Bloomberg

    • April 27, 2023 / 10:46 AM IST
      BSE Only Sellers (Intra-day)
      CompanyOffer QtyCMP Chg(%)Today Vol 20D Avg Vol
      Mirza Intl503337.00 69.58
      -5      		 456703
      459796.95
      Brightcom Group13671870.00 9.75
      -4.97      		 3257924
      9568628.95
      Shubham Polyspi36440.00 24.29
      -4.97      		 14190
      -
      Siti Networks384330.00 1.02
      -4.67      		 614300
      928287.25
      Flexituff Ventu100.00 30.48
      0      		 1
      3569.20
      NIEHF20057.00 0.98
      2.08      		 2806
      9708.95
    • April 27, 2023 / 10:44 AM IST
      BSE Only Buyers (Intra-day)
      CompanyBid QtyCMP Chg(%)Today Vol 20D Avg Vol
      HOV Services10397.00 42.00
      20      		 43392
      6474.20
      Kellton Tech28546.00 59.04
      9.99      		 74729
      21750.55
      SVP Global115711.00 12.60
      5      		 174982
      224836.15
      R&B Denims48039.00 32.36
      5      		 25459
      -
      Kohinoor Foods35280.00 40.98
      5      		 90801
      201629.95
      EKI Energy43490.00 434.05
      5      		 298195
      -
      WS Industries552492.00 72.40
      4.99      		 17963
      39532.85
      Rajnish Wellnes640160.00 12.87
      4.98      		 801704
      -
      Seya Industries204536.00 18.95
      1.99      		 2636
      19057.15
    • April 27, 2023 / 10:39 AM IST

      Heubach Group selects HCL Technologies to accelerate digital transformation

      Global pigment manufacturer Heubach Group has selected HCL Technologies to drive its digital transformation agenda. HCL Tech will deliver an IT system for Heubach Group across 11 countries to include deployment of hybrid cloud, cybersecurity solutions, end-user services and secure networks.

      HCL Technologies was quoting at Rs 1,066.00, up Rs 0.55, or 0.05 percent on the BSE.

    • April 27, 2023 / 10:34 AM IST

      Government approves Navratna Status for Rail Vikas Nigam

      Finance Minister has approved the upgradation of Rail Vikas Nigam to Navratna CPSE. RVNL will be the 13th Navratna amongst the CPSEs. RVNL is a Ministry of Railways CPSE with an annual turnover of Rs 19,381 crore and net profit of Rs 1,087 crore for FY22.

      Finance Minister has approved the upgradation of Rail Vikas Nigam to Navratna CPSE. RVNL will be the 13th Navratna amongst the CPSEs. RVNL is a Ministry of Railways CPSE with an annual turnover of Rs 19,381 crore and net profit of Rs 1,087 crore for FY22.
    • April 27, 2023 / 10:28 AM IST
      NSE Price Shockers (3 days)
      CompanyCMPChg(%)3 Days Ago Price
      Barak Vally Cem38.8541.0227.55
      RS Software3327.6625.85
      STL Global18.8526.9414.85
      Guj Ind Power94.324.2475.9
      Vertoz Advertis26322.84214.1
      GSFC151.6522.55123.75
      Eimco Elecon566.4521.45466.4
      Cyber Media18.921.1515.6
      Quality Foils12421.15102.35
      Megasoft34.418.2129.1
    • April 27, 2023 / 10:23 AM IST

      Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities: 

      Gold price moved higher with spot gold at Comex trading up by 0.50 percent at $1,999 per ounce in the morning trade. Gold prices were stuck in the choppy range, prices fluctuated within a broader range the last couple of sessions over mixed sentiment.

      Today’s recovery in price driven by renewed worries over the US banking sector spurred speculation the Federal Reserve might have to end its rate-hike cycle sooner. However, further upside capped in precious metals as traders looking for more US macro data.

      Ahead of the GDP quarterly growth rate is due later on the day while the core personal consumption expenditures index will be released on Friday.

      Gold prices are stuck in range and we expect the same trend will continue for the day. Comex spot gold has supports at USD 1,975/1,960 per ounce and resistance at USD 2,010/2,033 per ounce. MCX Gold June future has support at Rs 59750 per 10 grams and resistance at Rs 60,680 per 10 grams.

    • April 27, 2023 / 10:20 AM IST
