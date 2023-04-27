Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 17,800; Bajaj twins top gainers, realty stocks gain

April 27, 2023 / 10:23 AM IST

Gold price moved higher with spot gold at Comex trading up by 0.50 percent at $1,999 per ounce in the morning trade. Gold prices were stuck in the choppy range, prices fluctuated within a broader range the last couple of sessions over mixed sentiment.

Today’s recovery in price driven by renewed worries over the US banking sector spurred speculation the Federal Reserve might have to end its rate-hike cycle sooner. However, further upside capped in precious metals as traders looking for more US macro data.

Ahead of the GDP quarterly growth rate is due later on the day while the core personal consumption expenditures index will be released on Friday.

Gold prices are stuck in range and we expect the same trend will continue for the day. Comex spot gold has supports at USD 1,975/1,960 per ounce and resistance at USD 2,010/2,033 per ounce. MCX Gold June future has support at Rs 59750 per 10 grams and resistance at Rs 60,680 per 10 grams.