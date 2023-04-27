Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 17,800; Bajaj twins top gainers, realty stocks gain

Suzlon Energy received an order for the development of a 39 MW wind power project from First Energy, a Thermax Group company. Suzlon will install 13 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 3 MW each. The project to be located at Thalaikattupuram, Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu, is expected to be commissioned in 2024. This order is part of a 100 MW Wind‐Solar Hybrid project by First Energy.
As part of the agreement, Suzlon will supply the wind turbines (equipment supply) and supervise the project including erection and commissioning. Suzlon will also provide comprehensive operations and maintenance services post‐commissioning.