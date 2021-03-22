Sensex, Nifty fall over a percent each, 5 factors that triggered the selling

After logging gains of more than a percent in the previous session, market benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty resumed downward march on March 22 as the investors took money off the table amid concerns over rising bond yields and a surge in coronavirus cases.

The Sensex fell more than 550 points, while the Nifty slipped below 14,600 in intraday trade. At 1335 hours, the Sensex was 391 points, or 0.79 percent, down at 49,467, while the Nifty was trading 88 points, or 0.60 percent, lower at 14,656.

Midcaps and smallcaps were outperforming their large peers as the BSE midcap and smallcap indices were up 0.55 percent and 0.37 percent up.

Track live market here

Here are 5 reasons that could have triggered a sell-off.

1. US bond yields remain elevated

Despite some cooling off, the 10-year US bond yields remained near 1.7 percent, weighing on riskier equities.

Rising US bond yields have been a concern of late for markets across the globe as it makes equity valuations appear stretched.

2. Second wave of COVID-19

India reported 46,951 new coronavirus infections in a day, the highest so far this year, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,16,46,081, the Union Health Ministry's data on March 22 shows.

Read more: Coronavirus News Live Updates

While vaccination is underway, rising cases and partial lockdowns in parts of the country have triggered fresh concerns that the pandemic's second wave may derail the nascent economic recovery.

"There is a major dampener in the form of fast-rising COVID cases, especially in some economically significant cities. Restricted economic activity in these regions might impact the optimistic growth projections for FY22. Prepare for high volatility. Sharp dips may be used to buy high-quality stocks in financials, IT, cement, chemicals and FMCG," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Mumbai, which is the country's financial capital, is among the worst-hit cities. Maharashtra, of which it is the capital, has been reporting the highest number of daily infections in the country, with a daily count that is higher than that of the previous day.

3. Concerns over inflation

Sustained high metal and crude oil prices have added to the concerns of inflation in the country. Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities pointed out that continued high metal and oil prices will feed into overall inflation.

"We are already staring at high core inflation through FY2022. Higher-than-expected inflation expectations may complicate the RBI’s efforts to manage bond yields, which already face upside risks from the government’s large borrowing programme and related large supply-demand mismatch in government bonds," Kotak said.

4. Poor show of banking, financial heavyweights

Shares of HDFC twins, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, SBI, IndusInd Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank were trading in the red, pulling the benchmarks lower.

The Nifty Bank, private bank and PSU bank indices fell up to 2 percent.

5. Nifty slips below the 50-day moving average

The Nifty slipped below its 50-day moving average at 14,757. As per Chandan Taparia, Vice President and Derivatives Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, the index has to decisively hold above 14,700 to witness an up move towards 14,900 and 15,000. On the downside, immediate support exists at 14,600 then 14,450.

Ashis Biswas, Head of Technical Research at CapitalVia Global Research, said the technical evidence supported range-bound trade.

"Investors should adopt a buy-on-dips approach. Multiple momentum indicators are not confirming their bias. Lack of weight of evidence indicates a sideways market structure is likely," Biswas said.

The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.