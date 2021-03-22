Coronavirus News Live Updates: Surge in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 46,951 new infections
Coronavirus News Live Updates: Today is the 362nd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Coronavirus News Live Updates: Today is the 362nd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India saw 46,951 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, the highest so far this year, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,16,46,081, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. Registering an increase
for the 12th day in a row, the total active caseload has increased to 3,34,646,which now comprises 2.87 percent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 95.75 percent, the data stated. The daily rise in infections was the highest recorded in 130 days, while the death toll increased to 1,59,967 with 212 daily new fatalities, the highest in 72 days, the data updated at 8 am showed. As many as 47,905 infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours on November 12. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,11,51,468, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.37 percent, the data stated. Globally, more than 12.17 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 26.89 lakh have died so far. India has begun the second phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 3.71 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.
A healthcare worker receives a dose of Covishield at a government-run hospital at Baruipur on the outskirts of Kolkata. (Image: Reuters)
March 22, 2021 / 11:40 AM IST
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Telangana adds 337 fresh COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths push toll to 1,671
Telangana recorded 337 new COVID-19 cases and two related deaths taking the total tally of cases to 3,03,455 and the toll to 1,671 respectively, the state government said on Monday. A total of 2,958 patients were under treatment, it said in a bulletin, providing data as of 8 PM on March 21. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation reported the maximum of 91 cases followed by Ranga Reddy (37) and Medchal Malkajgiri districts (28).
The state has been witnessing a gradual spurt in cases for the past over 10 days with a large number of infections being reported from a few schools in the state. A total of 37,079 samples were tested on March 21. Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 96,50,662. The bulletin said 181 people had recovered on Sunday taking the total number of recoveries to2,98,826.
The recovery and case fatality rates in the state stood at 98.47 per cent and 0.55 per cent respectively, compared to the national average of 95.7 per cent and 1.4 per cent, the bulletin said. Meanwhile, an official release said the vaccine wastage in the state stood at 0.76 per cent.
March 22, 2021 / 11:31 AM IST
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | One new case takes Mizoram's COVID-19 tally to 4,448
Mizoram on Monday reported just one new COVID-19 case, which took the state''s tally to 4,448, an official said. A 27-year-old woman from Aizawl was diagnosed with the disease, and efforts are being made to trace her contacts. The new patient has no travel history, the official said. The northeastern state now has 14 active cases, and 4,423 people have recovered from the disease.
At least 11 people have died due to the infection, he said. The health department has so far conducted over 2.46 lakh sample tests for COVID-19, including 338 on Sunday, and the positivity rate stands at 1.81 per cent. Altogether 50,283 people, including 16,280 senior citizens, have been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines till Saturday. A total of 1,629 people with comorbidities have received the vaccine shots, the official added.
March 22, 2021 / 11:22 AM IST
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | 4.62 lakh jabs given on March 21, over 4.5 crore till now
A total of 4,62,157 beneficiaries were vaccinated against the novel coronavirus in India on March 21, Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report has said, even as infections continue to spike in the country. More than 4.5 crore beneficiaries have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in the country so far. On March 21, 4,49,115 beneficiaries were given the first shot, while 13,042 healthcare and frontline workers received their second dose, the report said.
The second dose is started for beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after receiving the first shot. The emergency use approval granted by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) allows four-six weeks for the second dose to be administered. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs.
March 22, 2021 / 11:10 AM IST
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | BMC collects Rs 40 crore from citizens violating mask-wearing rules
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) collected Rs 40 crore from 20 lakh offenders for not wearing masks amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the civic body said on March 21. The penalties were collected from those who violated the state’s COVID-19 rule of mandatorily wearing face mask in public between April 2020 and March 2021, ANI reported.
Notably, coronavirus cases in India have seen a spike and Mumbai has reported 3,775 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the city to 362,654. Cases and containment zones have been on a consecutive rise in the city over the past six days. The BMC sealed 316 buildings, taking the number of active containment zones to 40. Further, as per the Maharashtra Health Department, the state has on the whole reported 30,535 new COVID-19 cases, 11,314 recoveries and 99 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total infections in the state is now at 2,479,682 (24.72 lakh), including 210,120 active cases and 2,214,867 recoveries.
March 22, 2021 / 10:40 AM IST
March 22, 2021 / 10:30 AM IST
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | One new COVID-19 case in Andamans; tally at 5,039
The COVID-19 caseload in Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 5,039 as one more person has tested positive for the disease in the Union Territory, a health department official said on Monday. The fresh case was detected during contact tracing, he said. The death toll remained at 62 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours.
No one was cured of the disease during the period, and the total number of recoveries in the archipelago stood at 4,969, the official said. The Union Territory now has eight active cases. The overall COVID situation is under control in the archipelago as the local administration has been strict to ensure that health safety protocols are followed to contain the spread of the disease, he said.
Tourists are required to furnish COVID negative reports from their respective states or Union territories to enter the archipelago. Altogether, 12,374 health professionals and frontline workers have been inoculated till Sunday, and 2,606 people above 45 years of age have received the vaccine shots, the official said. The Andaman and Nicobar administration has so far conducted 3,04,391 sample tests for COVID-19, and the positivity rate stands at 1.66 per cent, he added.
March 22, 2021 / 10:20 AM IST
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Thane district in Maharashtra sees 2,195 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths
With the addition of 2,195 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 2,88,444, an official said on Monday. These new cases were reported on Sunday, he said. As the virus claimed the life of five morepersons, the death toll in the district, which falls under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), went up to 6,382.
The mortality rate in Thane district now stands at 2.23 percent, he added. A total of 2,66,557 patients have recovered from COVID-19 disease so far in Thane district, taking the recovery rate to 92.41 percent. There are 15,505 active cases in the district at present, the official said. In neighbouring Palghar district, the count of COVID- 19 cases has gone up to 47,546 while the death toll is 1,209, he said.
March 22, 2021 / 10:00 AM IST
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Second virus surge grips India on first anniversary of lockdown
India's richest state, Maharashtra, reported 30,535 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, which could send the country's overall cases to a multi-month high when national data is released later on Monday. A year ago, India had observed what Prime Minister Narendra Modi called a people's curfew, marking the start of a chaotic nationwide lockdown in a bid to contain the virus. With 11.6 million cases, India is now the worst-affected country after the United States and Brazil.
Maharashtra, India's most industrialised state and home to its financial capital Mumbai, has been accounting for more than 60% of the country's total cases after a full-scale reopening of its economy unleashed a second wave of infections late last month. The state recorded 99 COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, a case fatality rate of 2.15%, which is higher than the national figure of around 1.5%.
March 22, 2021 / 09:51 AM IST
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | China steps up COVID-19 vaccination, considers differentiated visa policies
China has accelerated its vaccinations against COVID-19, administering 10 million doses in around a week, and is considering varied visa policies based on vaccination and virus conditions in different countries, officials said on Sunday. The country had administered 74.96 million vaccine doses as of Saturday, health commission spokesman Mi Feng told a news briefing. That is up from 64.98 million as of March 14.
China aims to vaccinate 40% of its 1.4 billion people by the middle of the year, according to state media and a top health adviser. China was among the first countries to begin administering vaccines last year and has been exporting millions of doses, but its vaccination rate has fallen behind those of such countries as Israel and the United States. More than 70 million doses of Sinovac Biotech’s shot have been administered globally, a company spokesman told the news conference, without specifying how many of those had been administered in China.
March 22, 2021 / 09:40 AM IST
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Amitabh Bachchan hints at receiving COVID-19 vaccine
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday hinted he will receive the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine as soon as he recovers from his eye surgery. Earlier this month, the 78-year-old actor had opened up about his first eye surgery and said that the recovery is "slow and difficult". Last week, Bachchan underwent a successful surgery for his other eye.
Taking to his blog, the screen icon voiced concerns around rising COVID-19 cases and the box office performance of his upcoming film "Chehre". "There is now the fear of another strain, getting free box office results and that is unnerving... The vaccination has become mandatory and soon there shall be the conditioning for yours truly to be one such in queue. "Well as soon as the work in progress eyes get settled... till then it's a wild world ain't it," Bachchan wrote.
March 22, 2021 / 09:30 AM IST
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla tests positive for COVID-19, is admitted to AIIMS
Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla tested positive for COVID-19 on March 19 and was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi for observation on March 20, the hospital said. “He is stable and all his parameters are normal,” the hospital said in a statement. Birla is being kept at AIIMS Covid Centre. India has in recent days seen a spike in coronavirus infections. In the last 24 hours, the country reported 43,846 new coronavirus cases, the highest single-day rise recorded so far this year, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,15,99,130, according to the Union Health Ministry data on March 21.
March 22, 2021 / 09:10 AM IST
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Rising COVID-19 cases, here are four ways to control surging cases
India on March 20 saw 43,846 cases and 197 deaths. The numbers are surging at a fast clip. Maharashtra is leading the way with 27,126, but other states such as Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh are also fast catching up in numbers. Since the pandemic began early last year, India saw 1.16 crore cases and about 1,60,000 deaths. Alarmed by the surge, the Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla wrote to states urging them to take necessary measures for creating awareness among people to follow COVID appropriate behaviour and simultaneously take necessary action for its strict enforcement.
So what options do we have?
Enforcement The government should enforce COVID-19 appropriate behaviour like wearing masks, hand hygiene and social distance. May be due to fatigue of pandemic or complacency, most people have become lax in adherence to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. Enforcing may have challenges. The easing of restrictions on public transport, educational institutions, business establishments, entertainment places, in addition the local and state elections in several states, and upcoming mega religious events like Maha Kumbh Mela in Haridwar, all will pose tough challenge and potential risk of super spreader events if the rules are not enforced.
Contact tracing and cluster containment
Contact tracing and isolation needs to be implemented with rigour. One of the major reason for surge in cases in Maharashtra COVID cases was due to lapses in contact tracing and isolation, especially in districts. Also containment of clusters like buildings, or housing societies would be more effective way to confine the infections to that particular place.
Vaccination
Covid-19 vaccines may not prevent human to human transmission, but will avert hospitalisation and death. The government should increase the speed of vaccination drive. The high risk people such as healthcare, frontline, elderly people and people with comorbidities, should be protected.The government is vaccinating at an average 18- 20 lakh people on a daily basis, but on holidays and weekends the figure drops drastically. At this rate India would be inoculating 5 crore doses per month. It would take at least 6-7 months to complete vaccination for high risk population. On the 64th day of inoculation, India administered 4.36 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine. About 74 lakh people have got two doses of the vaccine. Like the polio vaccination, the government should go to the people and communities, and get them vaccinated.
India without delay should approve Pfizer, Sputnik and J&J vaccines, and ensure no shortage of supplies to the domestic vaccination programme.
Tracking mutantsThe government should keep a tab on new SARS-CoV-2 variants. Certain mutants of SARS-CoV-2 like the ones observed in the UK, South Africa and Brazil, not only have high transmissibility but can affect the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine. To sequence the viral genome of the virus, the government has set up Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) Labs. For general surveillance - the government randomly collects samples of 5 percent of positive COVID-19 cases across India. Samples from metro cities, COVID clusters and new clinical symptoms are given priority for sequencing. INSACOG will have to ensure that the surveillance threshold needs to be maintained.