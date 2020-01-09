App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2020 12:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RIL share price gains 2% as Morgan Stanley expects strong growth in retail, telecom

Morgan Stanley expects telecom EBIDTA to rise 13 percent QoQ given the company started recovering interconnect cost.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Reliance Industries rose more than 2 percent intraday on January 9 after Morgan Stanley said it expects strong growth in retail and telecom businesses.

The stock gave 40 percent return in the last one year due to consistent growth in consumer businesses - telecom and retail. At 11:30 hrs Reliance Industries was quoting at Rs 1,541.80, up Rs 27.85, or 1.84 percent.

While having overweight rating on the stock with a target price at Rs 1,753 per share, Morgan Stanley said company's Q3 earnings should be steady despite headwinds of oversupplied petrochem markets.

"We estimate earnings to be flattish YoY and down 2 percent sequentially," said the brokerage which feels gross refining margin may average $9.40 a barrel (flat QoQ and up 7 percent YoY).

Morgan Stanley expects telecom EBIDTA to rise 13 percent QoQ given the company started recovering interconnect cost.

"We estimate 15 percenet QoQ and 21 percent YoY decline in petrochemical EBIDTA, but we estimate retail revenues to rise 31 percent YoY, largely similar to Q2 growth," the research house said.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 9, 2020 12:17 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Reliance Industries

