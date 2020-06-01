App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2020 01:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rally seen if Nifty crosses 9,650-9,700, buy these 3 stocks for 12-13% return

Bank Nifty decisively surpassed major resistances in the last week and managed to close above 20 DMA indicating short term trend has reversed. However previous swing high and crucial resistance is standing near 20000 mark.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shabbir Kayyumi

With Nifty managing to close above psychological levels of 9,500, bulls are back in action. Nifty has formed a strong big body bullish candlestick pattern on a weekly timeframe indicating positive bias in progress. However, the highest high in the last four week is standing around 9,650 and weekly close above this mark will give a fresh breakout and prices can move towards previous swing high placed around 9,960 & further towards 10,220 which is mid-line of Bollinger Band.

Nevertheless, the recent formation of bullish Wolfe Wave pattern in Nifty had a target of 9,620 and a range trading probability of 9,700-9,300 in the coming days. Bollinger Band on the daily timeframe is squeezing, but a decisive price action may happen once Nifty crosses the resistance zone of 9,650-9,700.

Close

Bank Nifty decisively surpassed major resistances in the last week and managed to close above 20 DMA indicating short term trend has reversed. However, previous swing high and crucial resistance is standing near 20,000 marks

Shabbir Kayyumi
Shabbir Kayyumi
Head of Technical & Derivative Research|Narnolia Financial Advisors

Below are the top 3 stock ideas which can give good returns:

ONGC: Buy around Rs 80 | Target: Rs 91 | Stop loss: Rs 73 | Upside: 13%

The stock has seen a sharp sell-off from Rs 149 to Rs 50 levels. From the past few weeks, it has been consolidating in a wide range. Currently stock has given breakout with long body bullish candle from this consolidation indicating move on the upside.

Positive crossover of 20 and 50 DMA's are attributing further strength. RSI also gave a positive crossover with its average on the daily chart. Thus, stock can be bought around Rs 80 with a stoploss of Rs 73 and for the target of Rs 91.

HCL Technologies: Buy around Rs 525 | Target: Rs 590 | Stop loss: Rs 489 | Upside: 12%

The stock witnessed sustained sell-off over the past few weeks, however, the strong demand zone around Rs 480-500 zone which has emerged as the support for the same. On the weekly chart, the line of polarity suggests strong base and until this break decisively.

Formation of cup and handle on the daily chart indicates the consistency of positive rhythm in the stock. We expect the stock can perform going ahead and recommend buying in stock around Rs 525 with a stoploss of Rs 490 and for the target of Rs 590.

Maruti Suzuki India: Buy around Rs 5500 | Target: Rs 6200 | Stop loss: Rs 5090 | Upside 12%

Prices have given trend line breakout on the upside with the expansion of bands on daily chart suggesting a continuation of the trend in the direction of the breakout.

MACD has given bullish crossover and is about to move above the equilibrium level of zero on the daily chart. It has been in a steady uptrend in the last few days with higher trough and crests as well. Positive crossover of 20 and 50 DMA suggests firm support on dips.

Traders can accumulate the stock on dips around Rs 5,500 for the upside target of Rs 6,200 with a stop loss of Rs 5,090.

The author is Head of Technical Research at Narnolia Financial Advisors Ltd.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 1, 2020 01:53 pm

tags #Nifty #Sensex #Stocks Views #Technicals

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Mobility startups bet on long-term subscriptions to thrive in post-COVID-19 world

Mobility startups bet on long-term subscriptions to thrive in post-COVID-19 world

Prohibitory orders extended in Thane city until June 30

Prohibitory orders extended in Thane city until June 30

SBICAP Ventures lowering IRR to 12% for Rs 25,000 crore stressed asset fund not enough: Realtors

SBICAP Ventures lowering IRR to 12% for Rs 25,000 crore stressed asset fund not enough: Realtors

most popular

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.