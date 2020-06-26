App
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2020 10:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Radhakishan Damani firm buys 1.25% stake in Andhra Paper, Dovetail India acquires 0.6% in Eveready

Ravi Kant Jaipuria and Sons (HUF) sold 15 lakh shares in Varun Beverages at Rs 685.01 per share. Titan Europe sold 1,76,253 shares in Wheels India at Rs 431.2 per share.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Radhakishan Damani-owned Bright Star Investments acquired 1.25 percent stake in Andhra Paper via open market transactions on June 26. Bright Star bought 5 lakh shares at Rs 206.23 per share, bulk deals data on the National Stock Exchange showed.

Dovetail India Fund Class 6 Shares bought 4,80,000 shares in Eveready Industries (representing 0.66 percent of the total paid-up equity capital) at Rs 79.05 per share.

Among others, Beacon Trusteeship sold 4,18,197 shares in Tourism Finance Corporation of India at Rs 35.50 per share on the BSE and 14,83,305 shares at Rs 35.49 per share on the NSE.

Recovery Officer I DRT II sold 5,95,174 shares in Mangalore Chemicals at Rs 40.92 per share.

Arcadia Share & Stock Brokers sold 50 lakh shares in Mercator at Rs 1.4 per share.

Capston Capital Partners sold 1,96,308 shares in Oriental Trimex at Rs 14.9 per share.

Pushkar Vinay Date bought 34,000 shares in RM Drip & Sprink at Rs 49.75 per share.

Ravi Kant Jaipuria and Sons (HUF) sold 15 lakh shares in Varun Beverages at Rs 685.01 per share.

Titan Europe sold 1,76,253 shares in Wheels India at Rs 431.2 per share.

First Published on Jun 26, 2020 10:05 pm

tags #Andhra Paper #Buzzing Stocks #Eveready Industries India #Tourism Finance Corporation of India #Varun Beverages

