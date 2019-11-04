App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2019 10:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HDFC Q2 preview: Double-digit growth in Q2 profit, net interest income likely

Kotak Institutional Equities expects profit growth at 54 percent and pre-provision operating profit at 41 percent

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) is likely to report healthy earnings growth for the July-September quarter due to dividend from HDFC Bank and stake sale in GRUH Finance. But deferred tax assets (DTA) adjustment and mark-to-market (MTM) loss on its investment in RBL Bank may limit profit growth.

"Dividend from HDFC Bank (Rs 870 crore), capital gains from stake sale in GRUH Finance (Rs 1,630 crore), MTM loss on investment in RBL Bank (Rs 270 crore) and DTA impairment (Rs 275 crore) are one-offs for Q2," Kotak Institutional Equities said. The brokerage expects profit growth at 54 percent and pre-provision operating profit (PPoP) at 41 percent YoY.

Net interest income and loan growth could remain in double-digit (around 14-17 percent YoY) during Q2. Brokerages expect corporate loan growth to be slow in Q2.

Close

"We expect HDFC to deliver 15 percent YoY growth in loans under management on the back of 17 percent growth in the retail business (17 percent in Q1 FY20)," Kotak Institutional Equities said, adding the decline in marginal cost of funds will drive 10 bps QoQ expansion in calculated NIM.

related news

Edelweiss, which sees profit and PPoP growth of more than 50 percent YoY, said individual loan growth momentum would be 14-16 percent in Q2 FY20 though conservative stance on corporate book would lead to AUM growth of 12-14 percent. "We estimate NII growth of 15-16 percent YoY," it added.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 4, 2019 08:26 am

tags #HDFC #Housing Development Finance Corporation #Result Poll

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.