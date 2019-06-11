App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2019 08:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Podcast | Stock picks of the day: Nifty likely to consolidate within 11,600-12,000 range

Volatility is the new normal so managing positions would be the key ahead. We advise keeping positions on both sides, citing mixed trend on sectoral front.

Jayant Manglik
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Markets took a breather last week and ended with marginal loss as participants preferred to book some profit after the recent surge. The beginning was upbeat, taking cues from encouraging GST collection numbers.

However, profit taking in the following sessions not only eliminated the gains but also pushed the benchmark in red. A mixed trend was witnessed on the sectoral front while the broader indices ended lower by over 1 percent each.

Close

Among the benchmark indices, the Nifty50 finally settled at 11,870.65, down by 0.44 percent after making a new record high at 12,103.05.

Jayant Manglik
Jayant Manglik
President- Retail Distribution|Religare Securities

This week, participants will largely be eyeing the progress of monsoon and macroeconomic data. On the macroeconomic front, IIP and CPI inflation data are scheduled on June 12 and WPI inflation data on June 14.

Besides, global cues, crude oil movement, and currency movement will also be on their radar. Indications are pointing towards consolidation in Nifty within 11,600-12,000 range.

Meanwhile, the movement on the stock-specific front would keep the participants busy. Needless to say, volatility is the new normal, so managing positions would be the key ahead. We advise keeping positions on both sides, citing mixed trend on sectoral front.

Here is a list of top three stocks which could give 5-7 percent return in the next 1 month:

Apollo Hospitals Enterprises: Buy| Target: Rs 1,480| Stop-Loss: Rs 1,330| Upside 7.2 percent

Apollo Hospitals witnessed s steep rise after spending nearly four months around the support zone of long-term moving averages.

Currently, it has taken a pause and offers a fresh buying opportunity to those who missed earlier. The chart pattern and oscillators are also indicating further up move. We advise initiating fresh longs within Rs 1,370-1,380.

Bata India: Buy| Target: Rs 1,500| Stop-Loss: Rs 1,375| Upside 6 percent

Bata India has retraced marginally from its record high and consolidated within a 100-point range of Rs 1,300-1,400 for nearly a month. On June 10, it has posted a breakout from the same with a decent rise in volumes. We advise accumulating as per the mentioned levels of Rs 1,405-1,415.

Tata Steel: Sell June Futures| Target: Rs 465| Stop-Loss: Rs 504| Downside 5.5 percent

Most of the metal counters are reeling under pressure, and Tata Steel is no different. After a sharp decline, it witnessed a marginal bounce but couldn’t surpass the major hurdle of multiple moving averages on the daily chart and drifted lower. Indications are in favour of further decline in the near future. We advise initiating fresh shorts in the given range of Rs 492-496.

(The author is President - Retail Distribution, Religare Broking Ltd)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jun 11, 2019 08:17 am

tags #Podcast #Stocks Views

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.