Planning to invest Rs 5-10 lakh in 2021? Here are 5 portfolio allocation options to consider

The market through 2020 was very volatile and uncertain but the year ended with benchmark indices rallying by about 15 percent each. While vaccination process has started in many parts of the world, the uncertainty with regards to COVID-19 still remains.

The good news is that even if you have missed the rally in 2020 there is still some room for upside with regards to benchmark indices. But more than that, analysts advise investors to remain stock-specific and focus on asset allocation towards different asset classes.

Asset allocation cannot be an umbrella approach for all investors with age groups as the risk-taking appetite will differ from one individual to another.

Analysts have put immense focus on the real estate sector which has been an underperformer for the last few years. Low interest rates and abundant liquidity will help revive the real estate and infra sector.

Interest rates have been trending lower over the last year, fixed deposit rates have dropped to 5.1% (1-year rate), while inflation averaged above the 6% mark. With growth clearly a priority for RBI and the government, interest rates will continue to remain lower for CY2021.

“While asset allocation is a matter of individual preference, depending on age, financial capabilities, risk profile and other factors, the current scenario narrows down the investment choices to certain specific avenues,” Gopal Kavalireddi, Head of Research, FYERS told Moneycontrol.

“Real estate sector in India is showing signs of positivity, due to continued regulatory support, lowest home loan rates in years and customer demand emanating out of the Coronavirus pandemic. After a sharp rise over the last 2 years, gold prices trended down in recent months owing to improving economic activity,” he said.

Ideal asset allocation should include a substantial portion to equities (direct equity, ETF’s as well as mutual funds) along with a lower allocation to gold, and debt. Some amount of money should be in cash to capitalize on the dips.

“At the beginning of 2021, we believe that a moderate profile investor should ideally have a 50% allocation to equities and 30% allocation to fixed income. We would also recommend 10% allocation each to gold and other alternative asset classes,” Jyoti Roy, DVP Equity Strategist, Angel Broking Ltd told Moneycontrol.

“Right asset allocation is the key to generate wealth in the long run. Given the sharp rally in the markets we believe that the New Year is the right time for investors to revisit and realign their portfolio based on their predefined asset allocation strategies,” he said.