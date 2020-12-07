PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

NSE Introduces Trading On Weekly F&O Contracts For EUR-INR, GBP-INR, JPY-INR Currency Pairs

With the launch of weekly derivatives in these currency pairs, participants will be able to manage their exposures more efficiently in a market with tight bid-ask spreads as compared to the OTC markets, the NSE statement said.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 7, 2020 / 01:53 PM IST

National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) on December 7 said it launched weekly futures and options contracts on the EUR-INR, GBP-INR and JPY-INR currency pairs in the currency derivatives segment from December 7, 2020.

NSE currently offers cash-settled futures and options on 4 FYCINR pairs - USD-INR, EUR-INR, GBP-INR and JPY-INR and 3 cross currency pairs – EUR-USD, GBP-USD and USD-JPY.

As per a statement released by NSE, the contract cycle available is 12 serial monthly contracts in futures and 3 serial monthly contracts followed by 3 quarterly contracts of the cycle March/June/September/December in options.

With the launch of weekly derivatives in these currency pairs, participants will be able to manage their exposures more efficiently in a market with tight bid-ask spreads as compared to the OTC markets, the NSE statement said.

"NSE is launching a weekly future's contract for the first time, while we have already seen market acceptance in weekly options contracts across asset classes," said NSE MD & CEO Vikram Limaye.

Close

Related stories

"The weekly derivatives on currency pairs apart from reducing time-related costs will also help market participants to hedge their currency exposure from short-term market movements," he said.

NSE said eleven serial weekly contracts expiring on Fridays are being made available, excluding the expiry week wherein monthly contracts will expire on that Friday.

"The underlying, contract size, tick size, quotation, strike scheme and trading hours remain the same. The final settlement prices are exchange rates for relevant currency pairs published by the Financial Benchmarks India Pvt. Ltd. (FBIL)," NSE said.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #NSE
first published: Dec 7, 2020 01:53 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | IndiGo leads recovery in aviation; What explains dip in Maruti's November sales; the vaccine race gets closer

Corporate Buzz | IndiGo leads recovery in aviation; What explains dip in Maruti's November sales; the vaccine race gets closer

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.