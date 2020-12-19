Multibagger in making? Here's why Moderna share price soared 7 times in 2020

Source: Reuters

I am basically from an engineering background but with a little knowledge about bioscience, I would try to explain key terminologies used in the pharma space that are being used in the treatment of COVID.

What is mRNA-based vaccine and why it is different?

mRna are not typical pharma molecules but we can simply say that they are "instruction transfer." Our cells produce proteins for our bodies to function and fight diseases.

So this mRNA - Ribonucleic acid copy of a DNA carries instructions to a mechanism called Ribosomes that help in creating proteins.

So far only Pfizer and Moderna have succeeded with mRNA-based vaccines. Efficacy of these has been so far highest among various vaccine companies.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

How vaccine gives the opportunity for some companies?

Necessity is the mother of invention. Such research, trials, and results have triggered the growth of new areas of science and also we are going to need millions of doses soon as the fight against corona is crucial.

So far only a few companies have claimed to have vaccine phase 3 ready but only some of them are more accurate, distributable, and affordable backed by research and trial success data and approvals to come.

In vaccine, we have some companies emerging from biologics and pharma. Also, we need millions of vials, refrigeration systems that prevent nanoparticles from decay with weather, cold chains, logistics companies, and manufacturers of vaccine collaborating with inventors and hospitals and vaccination services. All of them will be beneficial.

Why Moderna share price soared?

So it is like what we call in operation research as Game Theory of the stock market. The prominent competition was among 6 companies. AstraZeneca and Johnson were having no profit approach.

Whereas for Pfizer two things worked in non-favor of stock prices like its own existing large size and earlier temperature required to store it in -70 degree like conditions.

In most of the underdeveloped countries, this kind of deep refrigeration, transport system, and storage is not plausible due to limitations of making as well as heavy cost structure.

Moderna was uniquely placed in both. As its vaccine can be stored at 2 to 8 degrees and size of sales of Moderna last year was relatively way smaller, just 60 million USD. No wonder the share price soared 7 times this year.

It became 3 times from my initial purchase and currently doubled on overall my purchase cost. My calculation was simple, say there are 700 crore people in the world. The average price of the vaccine was earlier estimated to be around $20.

On subsidising approach, let’s assume it can be around Rs. 700-800. Still, that translates to 50 billion USD plus sales. As there are only 6-7 companies that have reached phase 3 trials, even if Moderna like company gets 10% of it, it’s going to be huge for them.

The size of potential revenue was way higher than the size of the current revenue. The point here is future sales of the company should make a huge difference compared to its current size. Only then multibaggers are created.

What is the significance of such mRNA ?

Basically, such experiments of genetic code carrying and interactions were going on for a while but it had issues of its own and such practice was not in place earlier.

With the corona vaccine getting developed, it has opened a door of possibilities to the medical world where possibly such technique can be leveraged to cancer treatments, polio, TB or HIV-like diseases.

Off course it will require huge effort and tests, it does take a lot of validity but the human race is moving forward due to this. E.g. Moderna has a pipeline of five other antiviral vaccine candidates in clinical testing.

They have another vaccine mRNA-1647, which is being evaluated in phase 2. They also have two cancer vaccine candidates that is developing in partnership with Merck.

What about non mRNA vaccines? Any opportunities there.

Yes, there are. E.g. Novavax – this company is very small in market cap compared to others and has been 20 times only in this year. Their vaccine is not mRNA based but just protein-based. Their pipeline is to experiment an influenza vaccine called NanoFlu.

If successful, a single shot vaccination can be done. Recently their last stage trial got delayed and a lot of success is dependent on it. This too has feasibility and viability with respect to storage and distribution with regular refrigeration.

Earlier a federal government program called “Operation Warp Speed” was awarded $1.6 Billion to Novavax. They are into the development and deployment of vaccines and Covid-19 treatments.

So as opposed to the vaccine race in news, it’s really not a “Winner takes it all” or only the first dose inventor will have all market pie.

There are still developments going on. Any vaccine which has more efficacy, accuracy, viability to store, contain and transport with high production capacity will be doing well for the company. Small players creating large sales will be having share price growth.

Such companies also involve risks with its new rapid developments and also of not bearing desired drug-making at times.

