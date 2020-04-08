App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2020 03:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MSCI re balancing: Morgan Stanley says 26 stocks to benefit from the rejig

Over the next few months, Morgan Stanley expects MSCI to rebalance MSCI India weights to reflect this change.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom


Indian market posted its best percentage gain since May 2009 on April 7.


D-Street welcomed some good news from Morgan Stanley amid the mayhem seen in the equity market due to the outbreak of COVID-19.


Morgan Stanley came out with a report suggesting that India’s weight is likely to increase in the emerging market index, a report authored by Ridham Desai, and Sheela Rathi.

From April 1, 2020, India moved into a new regime on foreign limits whereby the FPI limit has been increased to the sector foreign limit. Over the next few months, Morgan Stanley expects MSCI to rebalance MSCI India weights to reflect this change.

MSCI India's weight in Emerging Market (EM) is likely to rise by 55bps and India's foreign inclusion factor (FIF) is likely to rise from 0.39 to 0.42 that could result in an incremental $1.3 billion of passive inflows.

Combined with this flow, Morgan Stanley expects active inflow to the tune of $5.7 billion taking the combined expected inflow to around $7 billion.

There are 26 stocks that are likely to benefit the most from this regime. The names include L&T, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, Nestle India, Divi’s Laboratories, Britannia Industries, Shree Cement, Tata Steel, and Bharti Infratel, the report highlighted.



Morgan Stanley private players

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


First Published on Apr 8, 2020 03:31 pm

tags #Morgan Stanley #MSCI #MSCI rebalancing #MSCI rejig #Ridham Desai #Sheela Rathi

