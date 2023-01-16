MC Interview | Don't expect Nifty to fall below 17,400-17,300 in the worst-case scenario, says this technical chartist

The Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives with more than 15 years of experience in the stock market believes the Nifty would certainly move towards the milestone of 19,000 first.

"As of now, we do not want to fall in the camp of sub-17000 expectations. Rather, in the worst-case scenario, we do not expect Nifty to slide below 17,400-17,300 in the near future," Sameet Chavan of Angel One says in an interview to Moneycontrol. The Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives with more than 15 years of experience in the stock market believes the Nifty would certainly move towards the milestone of 19,000 first. "The timing is difficult to predict; but the probability is quite high, it should happen before the financial year ends."

He feels the BankNifty has rock-solid support at 41,500, which is the previous breakout point. Hence, "Forget 40,000, we do not even expect it to slide below 41,500 at this juncture," he says. Edited excerpts from the interview:

It would be unfair to compare price action between our markets and China. Recently, they might have done well due to the opening up of the economy but broadly speaking, we have outclassed them to a great extent over the past two-odd years.

As far as ongoing underperformance is concerned, our markets are undergoing a time-correction phase of the larger degree uptrend and one of the heavyweight spaces IT is sulking for a long time. Therefore, we are unable to move higher from the consolidation range.

As of now, we do not want to fall into the camp of sub-17,000 expectations. Rather, in the worst-case scenario, we do not expect Nifty to slide below 17,400-17,300 in the near future. We would certainly vouch for a milestone of 19,000 first. The timing is difficult to predict but the probability is quite high, it should happen before the financial year ends.The banking space holds a lion's share in pushing Nifty to its new high of 18,887 and we expect the outperformance to continue. In fact, if Nifty has to move towards 19,000, banking would remain in the driver’s seat. The BankNifty seems to have rock-solid support at 41,500, which is the previous breakout point. Hence, forget 40,000, we do not even expect it to slide below 41,500 at this juncture.

Honestly, we do not see any technical observation supporting a stellar run in the IT space. But we are of the opinion that the price disruption is already overdone and soon this underperforming space would find its mojo back.

The metal space is known for its deceptive moves and it has proven it multiple times in the past. Recently with China's reopening, ‘Metal’ (commodity) prices started surging again, which undoubtedly had a positive rub-off effect on all Metal counters. The chart structure looks promising and hence, we will not be surprised to see it extending in the near term. The only caveat would be to keep focusing on global developments and in case of any reversal, traders should be prepared to exit their longs.Relatively, all these counters are newly listed and do not offer long historical data to analyse their past behaviour and trend. Hence, we would hold our comments on these new-age companies.Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.