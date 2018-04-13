App
Apr 13, 2018 08:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Markets@Moneycontrol: Nifty likely to open higher; 3 stocks which can give up to 12% return

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 29 points or 0.28 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,497-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Nifty50 is expected to open higher on Friday tracking positive trend seen in other Asian markets. The Nifty50 closed 41 points higher at 10458.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 29 points or 0.28 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,497-level on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

US stocks climbed on Thursday as investors anticipated a strong earnings season and as US President Donald Trump’s suggestion that a military strike on Syria may not be imminent ratcheted down geopolitical worries, Reuters reported.

Asian shares traded higher early on Friday trade, with Japan and South Korea gaining after US markets gained in the last session. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ticked up 0.1 percent while Japan's Nikkei gained 0.8 percent. South Korea's Kospi added 0.48 percent, Reuters reported.

Stocks in news:

Thyssenkrupp, Tata Steel delay signing of joint venture deal

NBCC (India): The company has secured total business of Rs 770 crore for March 2018.

HAL, M&M: Boeing partners with HAL & Mahindra to manufacture F/A-18 Super Hornet in India.

State Bank of India: CBI Questions DGM Rank Officials From SBI branch In Frankfurt & Mauritius

GAIL India: The firm will receive LNG cargo from Gazprom in May

Adani Group: The company has entered into multiple tie-ups to further defence business, Hindu Business Line reported.

IL&FS Transport: The firm is raising USD 1 billion infrastructure fund under its PE business, Mint reported.

Hindustan Unilever: Company appoints Sanjiv Mehta as Chairman

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to IIFL and here’s what they have to recommend:

Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Limited: BUY| Target 205| Stop Loss 171| Returns 13%

IRB Infrastructure Ltd: BUY| Target 302| Stop Loss 258| Returns 11%

Balkrishna Industries Ltd: BUY| Target 1388| Stop Loss 1235| Returns 8%

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

