App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2018 03:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Update: PSU banks outperform post RBI policy; Airtel top gainer, RCom jumps 11%

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 1095 stocks advancing, 630 declining and 330 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1525 stocks advanced, 1048 declined and 127 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

With The Reserve Bank of India hiking the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 percent, the broader indices are trading on a positive  note this Wednesday afternoon with the Nifty trading higher by 94 points at 10,687 and the Sensex gained 293 points at 35,200.


 Bank Nifty was up in the green post the RBI policy led by HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Yes Bank. However, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India and RBL Bank were trading in the green.


related news

 Realty stocks are buzzing in the afternoon trade but came off the high point of the day led by stocks like Indiabulls Real Estate, Phoenix Mills, Oberoi Realty and Godrej Properties.


 Nifty PSU bank was the outperforming sector, up over 2 percent led by stocks like State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Allahabad Bank, Canara Bank and Syndicate Bank among others.


 The top gainers among Nifty constituents were Titan Company, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, HCL Tech and Sun Pharma.


The most actively traded stocks on the NSE were PC Jeweller, Tata Motors, Biocon, Vedanta and HDFC Bank.

Some of the top gainers on BSE were Avanti Feeds, Reliance Communications, RCF, Himachal Futuristic and NLC India.


 Green Fire Agri Commodities, Reliance ETF and DSP Blackrock were the only stocks that hit fresh 52-week highs in the afternoon trade.


 On the other hand, 255 stocks hit a new 52-week low. These include Aban Offshore, BEML, GSFC, HAL, HDIL, JK Lakshmi Cement, JK Tyre, Kwality, Suzlon and Unitech among others.

 The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 1095 stocks advancing, 630 declining and 330 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1525 stocks advanced, 1048 declined and 127 remained unchanged.

First Published on Jun 6, 2018 03:12 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Market Cues

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.