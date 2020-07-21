Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade higher; BPCL, Eicher Motors top gainers

Live now
Jul 21, 2020 11:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Rupee trades higher: Indian rupee has extended the early gains and trading higher at 74.78 per dollar, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market. It opened higher at 74.80 per dollar versus previous close of 74.91.
Keshav Lahoti, Associate Equity Analyst, Angel Broking:
ACC reported a 37% YoY decline in standalone revenue to Rs 2601 crore for Q2CY20. Company reported EBIDTA and PAT of Rs 525 crore and Rs 268 crore for the quarter, down by 34% and 41% YoY respectively. Revenue for the quarter was adversely impacted given that there was no production and sales for the cement industry during the first 20 days of April due to the lockdown. However, margins improved from 19.1% to 20.2% YoY due decline in power and fuel cost along with other expenses. Revenue for the quarter was below street estimates though EBIDTA and PAT were above street estimates. Going forward demand revival will be key for the company.
Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments:
The markets achieved their target of 11100 upon opening itself. We should now be headed towards the levels of 11500 - this may not be a one way move, but ideally that should be the direction of this market. Hence a "buy on dips" strategy on the Nifty can be implemented. Every fall would be a chance to enter a buy trade.
M&M Financial Services a long-term play, investors holding should apply for rights issue
M&M Financial Services surprised D-Street with a net profit growth of about 300 percent for the June quarter but the bigger surprise was the pricing of the rights issue, which was at over 70 percent discount to its last traded price.
Buzzing Stock: Cement maker ACC share price gained of 7 percent after the company posted June quarter numbers. The company on July 20 reported a 40.53 percent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 270.95 crore for the quarter ending June. CLSA, Citi and Jefferies have recommended buy rating in the stock.
Buzzing Stock: Majesco share price hit 5 percent upper circuit after the company Board agreed to sell its US subsidiary to private equity firm Thoma Bravo. The board of the directors of the Company at its meeting held on July 20, 2020 after considering the recommendations of the audit committee, approved the sale of the Company’s entire stake/ investment in the US Subsidiary pursuant to the Merger, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company and other regulatory and statutory approvals, as may be required, the company said in a filing to the exchanges.
Nifty Auto Index rose 1.5 percent led by the Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors:
NSE-backed CAMS gets SEBI nod to float IPO:
Computer Age Management Services, backed by Warburg Pincus LLC and the National Stock Exchange, has received markets regulator SEBI's go-ahead to raise an estimated Rs 1,500-1,600 crore through an initial share sale. The IPO will see sale of 1.22 crore equity shares through offer-for-sale by Great Terrain Investment, NSE Investments, Acsys Investments, HDFC and HDB Employees Welfare Trust, as per the draft papers filed with SEBI.
Market sources estimate the IPO size to be between Rs 1,500 crore and Rs 1,600 crore. The issue is being managed by Kotak Mahindra Capital Co Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd, ICICI Securities Ltd and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt Ltd.