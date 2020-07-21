Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade higher; BPCL, Eicher Motors top gainers

NSE-backed CAMS gets SEBI nod to float IPO:

Computer Age Management Services, backed by Warburg Pincus LLC and the National Stock Exchange, has received markets regulator SEBI's go-ahead to raise an estimated Rs 1,500-1,600 crore through an initial share sale. The IPO will see sale of 1.22 crore equity shares through offer-for-sale by Great Terrain Investment, NSE Investments, Acsys Investments, HDFC and HDB Employees Welfare Trust, as per the draft papers filed with SEBI.

Market sources estimate the IPO size to be between Rs 1,500 crore and Rs 1,600 crore. The issue is being managed by Kotak Mahindra Capital Co Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd, ICICI Securities Ltd and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt Ltd.