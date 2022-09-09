Market Live Updates: Sensex tops 60k, Nifty around 17,900; Vodafone Idea up 2%,

Vodafone Idea gains 2 percent
The government is all set to acquire a stake in debt-ridden Vodafone Idea after the stock price of the company stabilises at Rs 10 or above, according to official sources.
All sectors in green, barring S&P BSE Realty
Zydus Life acquires rights to market MonoFerric injections in India
Market open: Sensex above 60,000 and Nifty top 17,900
Rupee opens at 79.64/$ versus Thursday’s close of 79.71/$
Even though valuations are getting expensive, investors should remain invested in this strong market: Experts
China Data Watch | August CPI up 2.5% YoY vs estimate of 2.8% rise
Fed Chair Jerome Powell vows to raise rates to fight inflation ‘until the job is done’
Rain Industries temporarily shuts European plant
Mahindra & Mahindra on September 8, unveiled its first ever electric vehicle the SUV XUV400
Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse bullish on Zomato
ECB raises rates by 75 basis points in its largest ever rate hike
Oil prices near eight-month lows on demand concerns
Fund Flow on September 8 | FIIs net bought shares worth Rs 2913 cr
U.S. markets witnessed a choppy trading session on Thursday, with Dow Jones ending 193 pts higher
Asian markets are trading in the green after a choppy session on the Wall Street
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|60,005.96
|317.74
|+0.53%
|Nifty 50
|17,897.55
|98.80
|+0.56%
|Nifty Bank
|40,588.60
|379.65
|+0.94%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Shree Cements
|25,377.30
|918.85
|+3.76%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|BPCL
|337.20
|-2.65
|-0.78%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty PSU Bank
|3168.10
|48.45
|+1.55%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Infra
|5251.40
|21.95
|+0.42%
Rupee Check | Rupee opens at 79.64/$ versus Thursday’s close of 79.71/$
Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
Fed chief Jerome Powell has reiterated his resolve to fight inflation "until the job is done." So a 75 bps rate hike on September 21 will not surprise the market. The market now believes that sharp rate hikes will not cause a deep recession. That's why the global cues have turned slightly positive.
In India, the market momentum is so strong that the benchmark indices are moving towards previous record highs. Even though valuations are getting expensive, investors should remain invested in this strong market.
NTPC in focus
The company has entered into an agreement to supply renewable energy power to the armed forces (Military Engineering Services). The Army’s Western Command has signed a long term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with NTPC to draw 25MW solar power directly from the National Solar Grid of the country for the next 27 years.
China Data Watch
August CPI up 2.5% YoY vs Reuters poll of 2.8% rise. August PPI up 2.3% YoY vs Reuters poll of 3.1% increase
Fed Chair Jerome Powell said he is 'strongly committed' to fight inflation
Jerome Powell said on Thursday that the US central bank will not flinch in its efforts to curb inflation “until the job is done." “We need to act now, forthrightly, strongly as we have been doing," he said while speaking at the Cato Institute’s monetary policy conference in Washington.
Rain Industries temporarily shuts European plant
Rain Carbon Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Rain Industries, has announced temporary closure of an operating unit in Europe. In an exchange filing dated September 9, the company informed that it is developing additional energy-related contingency plans for its other European production units in anticipation of potential natural gas shortages and price spikes during the upcoming winter months.
M&M in focus: Company has unveiled its first e-SUV
Mahindra & Mahindra on September 8, unveiled its first ever electric vehicle (EV) SUV XUV400 on the eve of World EV Day. The five-seater model comes with a driving range of 456 km (ARAI certified) on a single charge and can attain 0-100 km per hour acceleration in 8.3 secondsNomura has an 'Buy' call on the shares of M&M with a revised target price of Rs 1,505.