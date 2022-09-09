English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
    Live now
    auto refresh
    September 09, 2022 / 09:31 AM IST

    Market Live Updates: Sensex tops 60k, Nifty around 17,900; Vodafone Idea up 2%,

    Stock Market News: Among the sectors, the metal index is up over a percent while buying is also seen in financial names.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex60,005.96317.74 +0.53%
      Nifty 5017,897.5598.80 +0.56%
      Nifty Bank40,588.60379.65 +0.94%
      Nifty 50 17,897.55 98.80 (0.56%)
      Fri, Sep 09, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Shree Cements25,377.30918.85 +3.76%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      BPCL337.20-2.65 -0.78%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty PSU Bank3168.1048.45 +1.55%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Infra5251.4021.95 +0.42%


    • September 09, 2022 / 09:29 AM IST

      Vodafone Idea gains 2 percent

      The government is all set to acquire a stake in debt-ridden Vodafone Idea after the stock price of the company stabilises at Rs 10 or above, according to official sources. 

      Vodafone Idea gains 2 percent The government is all set to acquire a stake in debt-ridden Vodafone Idea after the stock price of the company stabilises at Rs 10 or above, according to official sources. 
    • September 09, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST

      All sectors in green, barring S&P BSE Realty. Financials and Metals shine. Take a look

      All sectors in green, barring S&P BSE Realty. Financials and Metals shine. Take a look
    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • September 09, 2022 / 09:22 AM IST

      Zydus Lifesciences announces that it has acquired rights to market MonoFerric (iron isomaltoside) injections in India and Nepal from Denmark-based Pharmacosmos

      Zydus Lifesciences announces that it has acquired rights to market MonoFerric (iron isomaltoside) injections in India and Nepal from Denmark-based Pharmacosmos
    • September 09, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST

      Sensex is up 345.55 points or 0.58 percent at 60,033.77. Nifty zooms 104.00 points or 0.58 percent at 17,902.80

      Sensex is up 345.55 points or 0.58 percent at 60,033.77. Nifty zooms 104.00 points or 0.58 percent at 17,902.80
    • September 09, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST

      Rupee Check | Rupee opens at 79.64/$ versus Thursday’s close of 79.71/$

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • September 09, 2022 / 08:57 AM IST

      Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services

      Fed chief Jerome Powell has reiterated his resolve to fight inflation "until the job is done." So a 75 bps rate hike on September 21 will not surprise the market. The market now believes that sharp rate hikes will not cause a deep recession. That's why the global cues have turned slightly positive.

      In India, the market momentum is so strong that the benchmark indices are moving towards previous record highs. Even though valuations are getting expensive, investors should remain invested in this strong market.

    • September 09, 2022 / 08:55 AM IST

      NTPC in focus 

      The company has entered into an agreement to supply renewable energy power to the armed forces (Military Engineering Services). The Army’s Western Command has signed a long term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with NTPC to draw 25MW solar power directly from the National Solar Grid of the country for the next 27 years.

    • September 09, 2022 / 08:48 AM IST

      China Data Watch

      August CPI up 2.5% YoY vs Reuters poll of 2.8% rise. August PPI up 2.3% YoY vs Reuters poll of 3.1% increase

    • September 09, 2022 / 08:41 AM IST

      Fed Chair Jerome Powell said he is 'strongly committed' to fight inflation 

      Jerome Powell said on Thursday that the US central bank will not flinch in its efforts to curb inflation “until the job is done." “We need to act now, forthrightly, strongly as we have been doing," he said while speaking at the Cato Institute’s monetary policy conference in Washington.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • September 09, 2022 / 08:36 AM IST

      Rain Industries temporarily shuts European plant

      Rain Carbon Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Rain Industries, has announced temporary closure of an operating unit in Europe. In an exchange filing dated September 9, the company informed that it is developing additional energy-related contingency plans for its other European production units in anticipation of potential natural gas shortages and price spikes during the upcoming winter months.

    • September 09, 2022 / 08:31 AM IST

      M&M in focus: Company has unveiled its first e-SUV

      Mahindra & Mahindra on September 8, unveiled its first ever electric vehicle (EV) SUV XUV400 on the eve of World EV Day. The five-seater model comes with a driving range of 456 km (ARAI certified) on a single charge and can attain 0-100 km per hour acceleration in 8.3 seconds

      Nomura has an 'Buy' call on the shares of M&M with a revised target price of Rs 1,505.    

    Load more

    News

    see more See More

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.