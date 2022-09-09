Market Live Updates: Sensex tops 60k, Nifty around 17,900; Vodafone Idea up 2%,

September 09, 2022 / 08:57 AM IST

Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services

Fed chief Jerome Powell has reiterated his resolve to fight inflation "until the job is done." So a 75 bps rate hike on September 21 will not surprise the market. The market now believes that sharp rate hikes will not cause a deep recession. That's why the global cues have turned slightly positive.

In India, the market momentum is so strong that the benchmark indices are moving towards previous record highs. Even though valuations are getting expensive, investors should remain invested in this strong market.