July 16, 2021 / 12:21 PM IST

Market Live Updates: Nifty hovers around 15,900 led by pharma, metals; banks, IT under pressure

Stock Market Live Updates: Among the sectors, the pharma index added over a percent while the IT and banking indices are trading in the red.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex53,095.29-63.56 -0.12%
    Nifty 5015,913.30-10.90 -0.07%
    Nifty Bank35,733.95-173.70 -0.48%
    Nifty 50 15,913.30 -10.90 (-0.07%)
    Fri, Jul 16, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Divis Labs4,759.45152.15 +3.30%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    HCL Tech999.65-40.10 -3.86%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Pharma14654.40186.90 +1.29%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty IT29319.20-398.80 -1.34%


  • July 16, 2021 / 12:32 PM IST

    SpiceJet chairman Ajay Singh readying $1-billion bid for Air India: Report

    SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh, along with two US based funds, is keen to bid $1 billion through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) in the beleaguered Air India, a report in The Economic Times said.

    Citing people aware of the matter, the publication said that the SpiceJet promoter will raise $300 million by offloading his stake in SpiceJet’s cargo unit through the offer for sale route once the unit is listed. Singh has nearly 60 percent stake in SpiceJet however about one-third of it is encumbered.

    Singh is expected to maintain a 26 percent stake in the SPV. The remaining $700 million will be contributed by the two based funds. The report added that these plans are “fluid” and the final plans may be “tweaked".

  • July 16, 2021 / 12:30 PM IST

    Chief Economic Adviser, Krishnamurthy Subramanian: Several high frequency indicators looking up since May. Expect the impact of the second wave to be not very large. Growth estimates for this year unlikely to be impacted much. Productivity should go up with asset monetisation and privatisation. Expect investment rate to ramp up significantly. Expect growth to start hitting 6.5-7 percent levels FY23 onwards, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

  • July 16, 2021 / 12:24 PM IST

    JMC Projects bags orders worth Rs 1,624 crore: JMC Projects (India) Limited has secured new orders of Rs 1,624 crore (Received orders of Rs 496 crore in Q1 FY22 and Rs 1,128 crore in Q2 FY22 till date). The orders include road project in Ghana of Rs 1,128 crores and building projects in India of Rs 496 crore. The stock was trading at Rs 123.55, up Rs 3.85, or 3.22 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 127.00 and an intraday low of Rs 119.30.

  • July 16, 2021 / 12:11 PM IST

    Zomato IPO: Big market names that are not convinced by the euphoria

    The Zomato initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 5.25 times until 10.45 am on July 16 – the third and last day of bidding. The offer had received bids for 377.27 crore equity shares against IPO size of 71.92 crore equity shares, the subscription data available on the exchanges showed. Retail investors were at the forefront as the portion reserved for them had been subscribed 5.18 times, while non-institutional investors had placed bids for 63 percent against their reserved portion.

    While the excitement among investor community has been thrilling, many experts have said that the valuations of the issue are on the higher side.

    Nithin Kamath, the Founder and CEO of Zerodha, had tweeted on July 12 that the risk with all high growth B2C tech IPOs coming up “is growth plateauing”. "Growth is usually a function of agility and product bets. Since these companies take more bets and are more agile and aggressive than traditional businesses, they grow faster," Kamath said.

  • July 16, 2021 / 12:05 PM IST

    Market update at 12 PM: Sensex is down 50.53 points or 0.10% at 53108.32, and the Nifty shed 13.30 points or 0.08% at 15910.90. Bharti Airtel, Divis Labs and UltraTech Cement are the top gainers while IT names are under pressure.

    Among the sectors, the IT and banking index are trading in the red while pharma stocks have edged higher.

  • July 16, 2021 / 11:59 AM IST

    The IT index shed over a percent dragged by Tata Elxsi, HCL Tech and Vakrangee

  • July 16, 2021 / 11:55 AM IST

    Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem IPO fully subscribed within first hour of bidding on Day 1

    Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem's initial public offering saw strong demand, as the IPO was fully subscribed in the initial hour of bidding on the first day itself. Another big-bang opening for an IPO this week as Zomato's public offer, too, draws an enthusiastic response.

    The offer was subscribed 1.06 times on the morning of July 16 as investors put in bids for 34.59 lakh equity shares against the IPO size of 32.61 lakh equity shares, data available on the exchanges showed.

    The demand from retail investors remained strong for the specialty chemical company, as their reserved portion was subscribed 2.1 times.

  • July 16, 2021 / 11:34 AM IST

    Angel Broking shares surge 13%, hits record high after robust Q1 show: Angel Broking share price hit record high on July 16, surging over 13 percent intraday after the company declared its Q1 numbers. ngel Broking reported 19 percent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 121.37 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q4 FY21. he stock broker's consolidated net profit jumped 156.6 percent while revenue from operations jumped 94 percent in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21. Total income stood at Rs 474.5 crore in Q1 FY22 as against Rs 418.9 crore in Q4 FY21, a growth of 13 percent QoQ. The board, in its meeting held on July 15 also approved the change of name of the company from 'Angel Broking Limited' to 'Angel One Limited' or Angel One Fintech Limited' or any other name as may be approved by the Central Registration Center of Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

  • July 16, 2021 / 11:05 AM IST

    Market update at 11 AM: Sensex is up 10.42 points or 0.02% at 53169.27, and the Nifty added 5.80 points or 0.04% at 15930. Bharti Airtel, ITC and Sun Pharma are the top gainers while Wipro, Happiest Minds and HDFC AMC are the most active stocks.

    Among the sectors, the healthcare index added a percent while IT and realty stocks are under pressure.

