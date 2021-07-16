Market Live Updates: Nifty hovers around 15,900 led by pharma, metals; banks, IT under pressure

July 16, 2021 / 12:32 PM IST

SpiceJet chairman Ajay Singh readying $1-billion bid for Air India: Report

SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh, along with two US based funds, is keen to bid $1 billion through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) in the beleaguered Air India, a report in The Economic Times said.

Citing people aware of the matter, the publication said that the SpiceJet promoter will raise $300 million by offloading his stake in SpiceJet’s cargo unit through the offer for sale route once the unit is listed. Singh has nearly 60 percent stake in SpiceJet however about one-third of it is encumbered.

Singh is expected to maintain a 26 percent stake in the SPV. The remaining $700 million will be contributed by the two based funds. The report added that these plans are “fluid” and the final plans may be “tweaked".