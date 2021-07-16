Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved most on July 16

Market benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty ended flat after a choppy session. The Sensex closed 19 points, or 0.04 percent, lower at 53,140.06, while the Nifty finished flat at 15,923.40. BSE midcap and smallcap indices closed 0.45 percent and 0.38 percent higher, respectively.

Angel Broking | CMP: Rs 1,272.15 | The stock price surged 20 percent, hitting a record high on July 16 after the company reported a 19 percent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 121.37 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q4 FY21. The stock broker's consolidated net profit jumped 156.6 percent while revenue from operations jumped 94 percent in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21. Total income stood at Rs 474.5 crore in Q1 FY22 as against Rs 418.9 crore in Q4 FY21, a growth of 13 percent QoQ. Its income growth was aided by strong growth in client base and high client activity. The board, in its meeting held on July 15, also approved the change of name of the company from 'Angel Broking Limited' to 'Angel One Limited' or Angel One Fintech Limited' or any other name as may be approved by the Central Registration Center of Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Bandhan Bank | CMP: Rs 309.90 | The share shed 3 percent after the private lender said its loan book and deposits declined in the June quarter. In a business update to the stock exchanges, the Kolkata-based bank on July 15 said its loans and advances shrunk by 8 percent in the June quarter to Rs 80,128 crore from Rs 87,043 crore in the March quarter. Total deposits contracted by a percent QoQ to Rs 77,336 crore from Rs 77,972 crore, the bank said.

Wipro | CMP: Rs 576.85 | The scrip ended in the green after the IT services firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,242.6 crore for the Q1FY22, up 35.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) and 9 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). The company reported a net profit of Rs 2,390.4 crore in Q1FY21 and Rs 2,972.3 crore in Q4FY21. CLSA has an underperform rating and has raised the target to Rs 560 from Rs 540 per share.

HDFC AMC | CMP: Rs 3,064 | The stock ended in the red after the company declared its Q1 results. Net profit grew 9.3 percent at Rs 345.4 crore against Rs 316.1 crore (QoQ). Revenue was up 0.8 percent at Rs 507.1 crore against Rs 503 crore (QoQ). EBITDA was down 3.9 percent at Rs 381 crore against Rs 396.3 crore (QoQ). EBITDA margin at 75.1 percent against 78.8 percent (QoQ).

JMC Projects | CMP: Rs 123 | The share price added over 2 percent after the company secured new orders of Rs 1,624 crore (received orders of Rs 496 crore in Q1 FY22 and Rs 1,128 crore in Q2 FY22 till date). The orders include a Rs 1,128-crore road project in Ghana and building projects in India worth Rs 496 crore.

Cyient | CMP: Rs 1,057.15 | The scrip jumped over 11 percent after the company reported higher profit at Rs 115 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 103.1 crore in Q4FY21. Its revenue ,however, fell to Rs 1,058.2 crore from Rs 1,093.1 crore QoQ.

L&T Infotech | CMP: Rs 4,289.95 | The share price fell 3 percent on July 16. The company reported a lower profit at Rs 496.8 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 545.7 crore in Q4FY21, revenue rose to Rs 3,462.5 crore from Rs 3,269.4 crore QoQ.

Tata Elxsi | CMP: Rs 4,315 | The scrip fell more than 3 percent after the company reported a lower profit at Rs 113.37 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 115.16 crore in Q4FY21. However, its revenue rose to Rs 558.31 crore from Rs 518.39 crore QoQ.

Aurobindo Pharma | CMP: Rs 972.70 | The stock ended in the green on July 16. The company received the US FDA nod for Baclofen Drug. Also, LIC raised its stake to 3.46 percent in Q1 FY22 from 1.91 percent in Q4 FY21, according to data available on exchanges.