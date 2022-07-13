business Ideas For Profit | Grauer & Weil: Should you buy this niche surface engineering player post 30% stock correction? Grauer and Weil's stock has nosedived from Rs 84 in May’22 to the current level of around Rs 59 per share. It is currently trading at 12 times its FY24 estimated earnings. Considering that the valuation is now attractive and the business is improving, MC Pro sees a good opportunity to invest. Here's why