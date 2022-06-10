Hot Stocks | Max Financial, TVS Motor, ICICI Prudential can give double-digit returns in short term, here's why

live bse live

In this week, the Nifty has formed Lower Top, Lower Bottom formation, however, till now it looks like Hammer candle pattern which indicates strong demand at lower levels. On the daily charts, the Nifty is taking strong support at 16,240 which is a cluster of support zone (20 days simple moving average-SMA, multiple touch points).

The Nifty has formed CIP formation (Change in Polarity) at 16,240 levels indicating strong support zone at 16,250 levels for the short to medium term.

On the indicator front, the relative strength index (RSI) plotted on the daily charts is sustaining at 50-mark and moving towards up side which shows positive momentum for the short term.

The Nifty has an immediate resistance placed at 16,610 and 16,800 followed by 17,000 levels. The downside support for the index is placed at 16,240, 16,000 followed by 15,671 levels.

We feel that the Nifty is in bounce back mode. If the Nifty sustains above 16,610 levels then it will move towards 16,800 mark in coming days. Our positive view will be negated if it sustains below 16,240 mark.

Here are three buy calls for next 2-3 weeks:

Max Financial Services: Buy | LTP: Rs 829.55 | Stop-Loss: Rs 775 | Target: Rs 959 | Return: 16 percent

MFSL has taken a strong support at 50 percent retracement of previous advance from Rs 276–1,148 levels. The stock is sustaining at 3-month high which shows positive undertone for the medium term.

On the weekly charts, the stock is placed above 20 weeks SMA (Rs 791). On the daily chart, the stock has bottomed out at Rs 700 mark with the formation of Double Bottom price pattern.

On the indicator front, the RSI plotted on the daily time frames has been sustaining above the 60 mark with a higher top higher bottom pattern, indicating strong bullish momentum in the prices.

Going ahead, we expect the prices to move at higher levels towards Rs 869 post which we might see a move towards Rs 959 levels. We recommend a stop-loss of Rs 775 on daily closing basis.

TVS Motor Company: Buy | LTP: Rs 764.20 | Stop-Loss: Rs 690 | Target: Rs 867 | Return: 13 percent

TVS Motor has been maintaining higher top higher bottom formation on the monthly charts since May 2020. On the weekly charts, the stock has given an Inverted Head & Shoulder pattern breakout few weeks back.

On the daily charts, the stock has given a Bullish Flag pattern breakout with volume confirmation indicating positive undertone of the stock.

On the indicator front, the RSI plotted on all the time frame is sustaining above 60 levels which shows strong positive momentum.

Going ahead, we might see the prices move higher towards Rs 813 mark. If the prices manage to sustain above Rs 813 mark we might see further up move towards Rs 867 level. We recommend a strict stop-loss of Rs 690 on daily closing basis.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance: Buy | LTP: Rs 563.30 | Stop-Loss: Rs 514 | Target: Rs 645 | Return: 15 percent

ICICI Prudential is sustaining at 5-month high indicating positive undertone of the stock. On the weekly charts, the stock has maintained its Higher Top, Higher Bottom formation since last 4 weeks and sustained above 20-weeks SMA. The stock has formed CIP formation (Change in Polarity) at Rs 540 levels and bounced back.

On the indicator front, the RSI plotted on all the time frame is sustaining above 55 levels which shows strong positive momentum.

We expect the stock to move higher towards Rs 590 and if it managed to cross above Rs 590 then eventually it will move towards Rs 645 levels.

One should maintain a strict stop-loss of Rs 514 on daily closing basis for this trade.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.