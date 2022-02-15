English
    Hot Stocks | Here's why Amara Raja Batteries, IDFC First Bank, Deepak Nitrite can give better return in short term

    The recent development indicates that Nifty could test the previous swing low placed at 16,410. The support derived from, upward sloping trend line, adjoining the weekly lows January 29, 2021 and April 23, 2021 also coincides with swing low of 16,410, says Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities

    Vinay Rajani
    February 15, 2022 / 07:31 AM IST
     
     
    Vinay Rajani, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst, HDFC Securities

    It was a sell-off day in the Indian markets, where the Nifty witnessed a fall of 3 percent, while Bank Nifty plunged 4.2 percent. For the Nifty, it was the second biggest single day fall since April 2020.

    After violating 50-day EMA (exponential moving average), the Nifty has now given a bearish breakout from the contracting triangle on the daily charts, which confirms the medium term downtrend. It has also violated the previous swing low of 16,836.

    The next support for the Nifty is seen at 16,690 odd levels, which happens to be 200-day EMA.

    The recent development indicates that the Nifty could test the previous swing low placed at 16,410. The support derived from the upward sloping trend line, adjoining the weekly lows of January 29, 2021 and April 23, 2021 also coincides with swing low of 16,410.

    Here are three 'sell' calls for the next 2-3 weeks:

    Amara Raja Batteries: Sell | LTP: Rs 577 | Stop-loss: Rs 600 | Target: Rs 525 | Return: 9 percent

    The stock has registered fresh 52-week low with rising volumes. It has been forming lower tops and lower bottoms on the daily charts and has been underperforming the entire Auto sector.

    It has breached double bottom support placed at Rs 585-odd levels. Indicators and oscillators have been showing downtrend on daily and weekly charts.

    Deepak Nitrite: Sell | LTP: Rs 2,063 | Stop-loss: Rs 2,150 | Target: Rs 1,910 | Return: 7.4 percent

    The stock has broken down from bearish Head and Shoulder pattern on the daily chart with jump in volumes. It found resistance on its 50-day EMA (exponential moving average) during pullback and resumed its downtrend afterwards.

    The stock has confirmed the lower top and lower bottom formation on short term charts. Momentum indicators have given fresh sell signal on the daily charts, which opens the possibility of more downside in the counter form the current levels.

    IDFC First Bank: Sell | LTP: Rs 43.8 | Stop-loss: Rs 45.5 | Target: Rs 40 | Return: 8.7 percent

    The stock has broken down from the descending triangle on the daily charts. Bearish price breakout is accompanied with rise in volumes.

    Indicators and Oscillators have turned bearish on daily and weekly charts. The stock has violated the crucial double bottom support of Rs 44.50 on closing basis.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
    Tags: #Amara Raja Batteries #Deepak Nitrite #Hot Stocks #IDFC First Bank #Nifty #Sensex #Stocks Views #Technicals
    first published: Feb 15, 2022 07:31 am

