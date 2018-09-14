App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 14, 2018 12:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HDFC Standard Life falls over 2% as Citi maintains Sell call on expensive valuations

HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company stock valuations are expensive at current levels.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company share price corrected more than 2 percent after global brokerage house Citi has maintained Sell rating on the stock with a target price at Rs 380.

"Stock valuations are expensive at current levels," it reasoned for having Sell call on the stock.

Vibha Padalkar's elevation as MD & CEO of insurance major should ensure a smooth transition, he believes.

Last week HDFC Life Insurance appointed its chief financial officer (CFO) Vibha Padalkar as its managing director and chief executive officer for three years with immediate effect.

related news

This is after its chief Amitabh Chaudhry resigned from the company last week, after being selected as MD and CEO of Axis Bank. Chaudhry will join Axis Bank on January 1, 2019.

After listing on the exchanges in November 2017, HDFC Life is one of the most valuable private life insurers and the largest in the private sector by new business premium collection.

Meanwhile the private life insurer had posted a 20.2 percent year-on-year rise in its net profit for the June quarter to Rs 380.18 crore on the back of healthy growth in premium income.

The company's total premium income (new business plus renewals) came in at Rs 5,060 crore for the quarter under review, 37 percent higher than in the June quarter last year.

Individual annualised premium equivalent (APE) rose 15 percent to Rs 840 crore, compared to Rs 730 crore in the year-ago period.

Amitabh Chaudhry, MD & CEO, HDFC Life Insurance in his post earnings conference call, had said that the profit growth was driven by volumes as well a growth in protection business and non-par savings business.

At 11:48 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 426.55, down Rs 9.75, or 2.23 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Sep 14, 2018 12:03 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.