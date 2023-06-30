GQG Partners picks shares worth Rs 1,678 crore in Adani Transmission; Ashish Kacholia buys 4.39 lakh equity shares in Vasa Denticity

GHCL Textiles shares rallied 10.5 percent to Rs 73.20.

Several deals were sealed during the day on June 30, the last day of the second quarter of 2023, including the biggest ones in Adani Transmission, CreditAccess Grameen, TD Power Systems and Syrma SGS Technology.

GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund has bought 72.59 lakh shares and Goldman Sachs Trust II - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund purchased 1.4 crore equity shares in Adani Transmission via open market transactions, as per bulk deals data available with the exchanges.

These shares were bought at an average price of Rs 786.19 per share and the total stake buy was worth Rs 1,675.75 crore.

However, promoter entity Fortitude Trade and Investment offloaded the entire 3.39 crore shares or 3.04 percent stake in Adani Transmission at an average price of Rs 786.17 per share, which amounted to Rs 2,666.5 crore.

GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund is owned by the Chairman and CIO Rajiv Jain co-founded global boutique asset management firm GQG Partners, while Goldman Sachs Trust II - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund is sub-advised by GQG Partners.

Adani Transmission shares corrected over 6 percent to Rs 767.25 on the NSE.

In the previous trading session, promoters also offloaded shares worth Rs 4,140 crore in Adani Enterprises, and Rs 4,232.13 crore shares in Adani Green Energy. However, Goldman Sachs GQG Partners was the buyer for an additional 0.75 percent stake in Adani Green Energy on June 28, in addition to 1.42 percent stake as of March 2023.

Vasa Denticity was also in focus on Friday, rising 13 percent to Rs 327.85. Ace investor Ashish Rameshchandra Kacholia has bought 4.39 lakh equity shares in the dental products supplier via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 302.59 per share, which amounted to Rs 13.28 crore.

However, Founders Collective Fund sold 1.2 lakh equity shares in Vasa at an average price of Rs 301 per share, and Maven India Fund offloaded 85,000 shares at an average price of Rs 303.71 per share. Founders Collective Fund and Maven India Fund had bought 2.4 lakh shares each in Vasa via anchor book in May 2023, at Rs 128 per share.

CreditAccess Grameen shares tanked 6 percent to Rs 1,247.65 after block deals. Promoter Creditaccess India BV has sold 90 lakh shares or a 5.76 percent stake in the microfinance institution at an average price of Rs 1,245.88 per share. The stake sale was worth Rs 1,121.3 crore.

However, Plutus Wealth Management LLP has acquired 10.23 lakh shares in CreditAccess Grameen at an average price of Rs 1,245 per share, BNP Paribas Arbitrage bought 12.16 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 1,245.76 per share, and Canara Robeco Mutual Fund Emerging Equity purchased 11.8 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 1,245.01 per share.

Syrma SGS Technology rose 1 percent to Rs 447.90. Foreign company South Asia Growth Fund II Holdings LLC has exited the electronics manufacturing services and solutions provider by selling the remaining 29.17 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 439 per share. South Asia Growth Fund has been selling stake in the company since May. As of March 2023, it held a 6.02 percent stake in the company.

However, BNP Paribas Arbitrage has bought 9.5 lakh shares and Nomura Funds Ireland Public Limited Company - Nomura Funds Ireland - India Equity purchased 11 lakh shares in Syrma at an average price of Rs 439 per share.

TD Power Systems has seen large block deals during the day, rising 10.7 percent to Rs 247.10 on the NSE. Promoters Chartered Capital and Investment, Hitoshi Matsuo, Mohib Nomanbhai Khericha, Nikhil Kumar, Sofia Mohib Khericha, and Saphire Finman Services LLP have sold 3.7 crore equity shares or 23.74 percent stake in the AC generators manufacturer.

The average selling price was Rs 221 per share and the stake sale was worth over Rs 800 crore. As of March 2023, promoters held 58.5 percent stake in TD Power.

However, Quant Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, LIC Mutual Fund, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Sundaram Mutual Fund, Goldman Sachs Funds-Goldman Sachs Asia Equity Portfolio, HDFC Mutual Fund, Societe Generale, Mahindra Mutual Fund, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, and Oxbow Master Fund were buyers in TD Power. They purchased a total of 3.38 crore equity shares or 21.67 percent shareholding at the same average price, which was Rs 747.46 crore.

GHCL Textiles shares rallied 10.5 percent to Rs 73.20. Vanguard Moderate Growth Fund has sold 4.88 lakh shares or 0.51 percent stake in the textile manufacturer at an average price of Rs 73.22 per share.

Karnataka Bank has also seen buying interest, climbing 10 percent to Rs 189.35. Quant Mutual Fund via Quant Small Cap Fund has bought 38 lakh shares or 1.21 percent stake in the private sector lender at an average price of Rs 184.07 per share.

Among other deals, Europe-based financial services firm Societe Generale has bought 10 lakh shares in real estate firm Marathon Nextgen Realty at an average price of Rs 312.05 per share. The stock was down half a percent.

Easy Trip Planners shares fell 3.5 percent to Rs 40.5 after big block deals. Promoter Rikant Pittie has offloaded 10 crore equity shares or 5.75 percent stake in the travel agency company at an average price of Rs 40.05 per share, which amounted to Rs 400.5 crore.

However, Societe Generale was the buyer of some shares, purchasing 1.5 crore shares in Easy Trip at an average price of Rs 40 per share.