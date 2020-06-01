App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2020 10:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold price today: Yellow metal hit a pause; deploy buy on dips for a target of 47,500

For the month of June, experts feel that for now buy on dips strategy is likely to work as long as Gold August Futures trades above the support of Rs 46,850 per 10 gm.

Kshitij Anand @kshanand

India Gold August Futures slipped marginally on June 1 despite the positive trend seen in the international spot prices which climbed on reports of riots in the United States.

Rattled investors already reeling from the deepening Sino-US rift, fanning concerns of a fresh economic setback and drove traders towards the safe-haven metal, said a Reuters report.

On MCX, June gold contracts were trading lower by 0.18 percent at Rs 47,018 per 10 gram at 09:30 hours. Silver July futures were trading 0.6 percent higher at Rs 50,422 per kg.

Close

Gold and silver extended gains on Friday in the international market. Gold gave closing above $1700 per troy ounce at the Comex after 8 years. Silver also closed above $18.40 per troy ounce, to record a technical breakout on the monthly chart.

related news

Silver gained around 20 percent in the month of May while Gold gained around 3 percent. For the month of June, experts feel that for now buy on dips strategy is likely to work as long as Gold August Futures trades above the support of Rs 46,850 per 10 gm.

“Downbeat US goods trade balance data at -69.7 billion dollars, decrease in personal spending, US-CHINA tensions and worry of federal reserve chairman about the fast recovery of US economy support safe-haven buying in both the precious metals,” Manoj Jain, Director (Head - Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart Pvt Ltd, told Moneycontrol.

“We expect both the precious metals remain firm this week and buy on dip strategy still working. At MCX, Gold August future sustain above 47,100 could extend the gains towards 47,330-47500. Support exists at 46,850,” he said.

Track live gold price here

Trading Strategy

Expert: Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst, Reliance Securities

Gold and silver rose Friday as the dollar weakened even as President Trump did not mention anything on the US-China trade deal. However, re-opening of lockdown from the several economies could boost risk appetite and limited upside in prices.

International bullion prices have started flat to higher this Monday morning in Asian trade amid safe-haven bets due to riots in major US. cities in the last 2 days over the death of George Floyd in police custody.

Technically, LBMA GOLD Spot holds a resistance zone near $1,745-1,750 levels so prices could see some correction from the levels. The price range is $1,717-$1,745 in the coming session.

MCX Gold August is likely to trade in a range of 46,500-4,200 levels.

Expert: Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

COMEX gold trades mixed near $1,750/oz after a 1.4 percent gain in the previous session. Supporting price is safe-haven buying amid mixed economic data from major economies, downbeat growth outlook, US-China tensions, and violent protests in the US.

SPDR ETF holdings have risen to 2013 highs. Gold has bounced back after taking support near $1,680/oz and is now consolidating near $1,750/oz level. While the overall sentiment is positive, the lack of any further escalation in US-china tensions or US protests could result in some profit-taking.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 1, 2020 10:20 am

tags #Commodities #gold price today #gold rate today #India Gold August Futures #silver price today #silver rate today

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | In battle of invisible vs invincible, corona warriors will win: PM Modi

Coronavirus pandemic | In battle of invisible vs invincible, corona warriors will win: PM Modi

International funds give best average returns in May, bank funds worst hit

International funds give best average returns in May, bank funds worst hit

Lockdown extension to have deep impact on Indian economy: Report

Lockdown extension to have deep impact on Indian economy: Report

most popular

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.