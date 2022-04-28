English
    ESG Performance Metrics of top 100 Indian firms now on Nasdaq Data Link platform

    Not-for-profit company Stakeholders Empowerment Services joined hands with Nasdaq to add the ESG Performance Metrics of top Indian firms on the Nasdaq Data Link platform.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 28, 2022 / 06:36 PM IST

    Not-for-profit company Stakeholders Empowerment Services (SES) announced on April 28 that the ESG Performance Metrics for top 100 Indian companies has been included on the Nasdaq Data Link Platform, a global cloud-based technology platform that empowers all segments of the investing public with a comprehensive suite of core financial, fund and alternative data.

    These ESG Performance Metrics, which are available for the past four financial years and are updated annually, provide over 170 data points on environmental, social, and corporate governance parameters for each of the top 100 listed companies in India based on market capitalisation.

    According to a statement released by SES, “The inclusion of SES ESG Performance Metrics on the Nasdaq Data Link Platform provides users with unparalleled ESG analytics and risk metrics, enabling comprehensive risk management, benchmarking, and portfolio optimisation.”

    Also read: As sustainability reporting kicks in, ESG investing faces global credibility risk

    JN Gupta, Founder and Managing Director at SES, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Nasdaq and to be a key ESG data provider for India on the Nasdaq Data Link Platform.”

    James McKeone, Head of Data, European Markets, said: “We welcome SES Governance to the Nasdaq ESG Data Hub as we continue to respond to the growing demand from investors for more specialized and high-quality data sets to enable them to make more intelligent and informed investment decisions.”



