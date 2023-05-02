Datamatics Global Services hits 52-week high on healthy Q4 earnings show

Shares of Datamatics Global Services soared 17 percent on May 2 and hit their 52-week high of Rs 404, reacting to healthy earnings show for the quarter ended March.

Revenue of the global digital operations, technology and experiences company came in at Rs 416.3 crore, up 33 percent YoY and 12 percent QoQ, during the March quarter.

Geography wise, the US contributed 54 percent to the company’s FY23 revenue, followed by India with 27 percent share and UK & Europe with 12 percent. Rest of the world constituted 7 percent to the overall revenue, as per the investor presentation.

Profit after tax rose 31 percent YoY and 30 percent QoQ to Rs 59.7 crore during the quarter.

YoY, the operating margin improved 378 bps and sequentially, it saw an improvement of 439 bps to 20.2 percent during the quarter under review.

The company’s profitability has been improving since FY20.

At 1:01 pm, shares of the company were trading 16.2 percent higher at Rs 401.05 on the BSE. In the past one week itself, the scrip has rallied over 35 percent while in the past three years, it has shot up more than 700 percent.

The company’s Vice Chairman and CEO, Rahul Kanodia, said, “Our deal pipeline continues to remain robust, however we are alert to any strong headwinds arising out of global economic conditions”.

The portfolio of Datamatics Global Services spans across digital technology solutions, business process management and engineering services powered by artificial intelligence. It has established products in Robotic Process Automation, Intelligent Document Processing, Business Intelligence and Automated Fare Collection. Datamatics does business with global customers across Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Manufacturing, International Organizations, and Media & Publishing.