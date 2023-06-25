Daily Voice | Rajesh Kothari of AlfAccurate identifies 3 compelling investment themes for FY24

Rajesh Kothari of AlfAccurate

"Three C’s are the most interesting investment theme for FY24 including credit growth to remain strong and consumption to be revived," says Rajesh Kothari, Founder and CIO at AlfAccurate Advisors, in an interview with Moneycontrol.

Capital goods is one of the themes, on which he is bullish for the last two years. "We remain positive on the theme as India is at the cusp of the capex cycle," says the smallcase manager.

Undoubtedly, he says India offers one of the best opportunities in the world considering its growth potential. Hence, he believes that the equity asset class outperforms any other asset class.

Q: Which is the one sector that provides maximum opportunities in the BFSI space?

I think the NBFC segment will do better within the overall banking space. NBFCs were adversely impacted during the last 12 months due to rising interest rates. But interest rates peak out, they will be natural beneficiaries.

On top of it, the growth opportunity is much bigger compared to large banks.

Q: Do you see more multi-bagger opportunities in smallcap and microcap segments than in largecaps and midcaps?

We think the better way to look at companies is to categorise them as per profit size rather than the market cap. There are about 600 companies in India that make net profit in excess of Rs 100 crore and that is our universe.

Within this bucket, there are enough companies that have the potential to grow their revenue and profit size double that of the Indian economy. Hence, we see opportunities across these companies.

Q: What is the most interesting theme for investment now?

Three C’s for FY24:

- Credit growth to remain strong: highest credit growth in the last 11 years in FY23.

- Capex to gather momentum: Solid order intake growth +41 percent for our capital goods universe

- Consumption to revive: receding inflation to boost demand as well as gross margins.

Q: Will the IT sector be a dark horse in the second half of the current financial year?

We believe it is better to be selective in this space instead of taking sector calls.

Q: Are you super bullish on capital goods?

This is one of the themes, in which we are bullish for the last two years and we remain positive as India is at the cusp of the capex cycle.

Q: Your take on electric mobility and aviation segments?

Electric vehicle (EV) transition in our view will be faster than what the Street anticipates currently. There are many companies that will benefit hugely from this transition.

Q: Do you expect the equity market to provide at least a 15 percent return by the end of the calendar year?

Time in the market is more important than timing the market. Undoubtedly India offers one of the best opportunities in the world considering its growth potential. Hence, we believe that the equity asset class outperforms any other asset class.

