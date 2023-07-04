Daily Voice l This ace investor thinks market rally to hinge on Q1 results, picks 6 factors to watch out for

Raghvendra Nath is the Managing Director of Ladderup Wealth Management

"The recent sharp rally has captured the robust earnings growth and priced in all the positives, with the Nifty currently trading at ~10 percent premium to long-term averages," Raghvendra Nath, Managing Director at Ladderup Wealth Management says in an interview to Moneycontrol.

In this scenario, he feels the sustainability of the ongoing rally hinges on the forthcoming result season.

Over the longer term, "we are positive on the auto space, with indexes depicting blockbuster growth in the last month. Going ahead, the auto space remains among the best additions to the investor portfolio," says Raghvendra with more than 27 years of corporate experience in the financial markets.

Any thoughts on the chemical sector? Is the demand for chemicals lower in Latin America, Europe and the US?

Over the years, the Indian chemical sector has emerged as a major player in the global market, offering essential raw materials to industries such as pharmaceuticals, textiles, paper, agrochemicals, soaps and paints. It is expected to hit the $1 trillion milestone by 2040, from $220 billion at present, indicating the robust inherent potential for growth and returns.

We expect the sector, especially specialty chemicals to witness a strong uptick owing to demand from both domestic and global markets. Further, these specialty chemical companies are currently at their lifetime high capex levels, and are depicting healthy revenue and earnings growth over the last two to three years.

We expect the demand to remain robust in the medium term, especially with global businesses considering India as an alternative to China. The rising energy costs impacting the performance of the European chemical industry, owing to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine situation, is an added positive for the Indian industry.

Do you think all large banks are compounding stories?

Historically, large private sector banks have been compounding stories and we have seen share price returns that are commensurate with the book value growth. Post-pandemic, large financial institutions have mobilised a significant share of incremental deposits and this increased market share in advances is leading to healthy earnings growth.

Also read | IDFC First Bank merger: Ratio fixed at 155:100, process to complete this year

The concept of Big Getting Bigger plays well for large Indian Banks and we are positive about the potential inherent in the sector.

Apart from the private sector banks, we are also expecting large PSU banks exhibiting healthy capital levels to participate in the compounding story following the clean-up of their balance sheets.

Do you advise your clients to write off the IT sector considering the global economic environment?

The IT Sector has been bearing the brunt of the worsened macro-economic environment resulting from sticky inflation and consistent interest rate hikes. The index has positioned itself well post the Q4FY23 results, with midcap IT companies posting above estimate results in constant currency terms as well as in margin expansion.

Also read | Senco Gold IPO opens | 10 key things to know before bidding

The street was slowly trying to price in the positives from aspects such as the rates staying unchanged from the US Federal Reserve as well as the RBI. However, Accenture Q3FY23 results acted as a dampener for the sector with North America, the biggest market for Accenture and other major Indian IT companies, performing poorly with revenue growth slowing to a near three-year low of about 2 percent.

Accenture’s management highlighted the impact of adverse macro triggers, delays in small and discretionary deals, and a dip in deal pricing in a few segments, all of which indicate a drag on near-term growth IT companies, on the evolving demand environment. Despite the negative cues, we believe the sector can be a good contra play at 20-25 percent correction from current levels.

Do you expect the leaders of global equity markets to change going ahead?

Change is the only constant, where markets are concerned. Even as many developed economies are undergoing a period of slowdown, with some entering a recessionary phase, the equity markets have remained remarkably resilient. However, global equity leaders such as the US, China and Europe, may face further turmoil owing to sticky inflation, a high-interest rate regime, restrictive policies, and the geo-political scenario.

In this evolving paradigm, emerging markets like India are indicating a position of strength, driven by strong domestic consumption, foreign investor interest and enabling regulations.

Also read | 28 days left, check these changes in income tax return forms

Going ahead, we cannot discount the possibility of global equity market leaders changing positions as developing economies like India take a more central position on the global platform.

Do you see any major risk factors to the current equity markets rally in the coming months?

The Indian equity markets have reclaimed their earlier highs and crossed the 19,300 mark after consolidating for a period of 21 months. A positive aspect here is that, during the correction, we did not see any downgrade in earnings. Further, the Nifty has delivered healthy earnings growth, leading to a contraction in the PE multiple.

However, the recent sharp rally has captured robust earnings growth and priced in all the positives, with the Nifty currently trading at ~10 percent premium to long-term averages.

In this scenario, the sustainability of the ongoing rally hinges on the forthcoming result season wherein variables like credit growth, margin expansion, the order book for capital goods companies, volume growth for FMCG companies, constant currency growth and management commentary with regard to demand would be, inter alia, the key monitorable for Q1FY24 result season.

Your take on auto space?

The Indian auto space is expected to remain robust, with the passenger car market offering strong cues in terms of a potential 10 percent expansion in the first half of the ongoing year. This is the third consecutive half-yearly growth in sales and India is expected to become the third-largest car market, on a global scale, if these figures sustain over the next six months.

Over the longer term, we are positive on the auto space, with indexes depicting blockbuster growth in the last month. Going ahead, the auto space remains among the best additions to the investor portfolio, with aggressive penetration efforts from major players in both passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles, amid strong demand from the domestic market.

With electric vehicles now coming to the forefront, the future looks bright for the auto industry, especially in the short to mid-term period.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.